New York Yankees vs Houston Astros: Odds, Spread, and Totals

It is already early September, which means important rubber matches are a dime a dozen on the MLB schedule. Tonight's tilt between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros is one such game. The two playoff contenders each desperately need a win to catch up or stay ahead of their respective rivals in both the wild card and divisional races. This should be a hugely entertaining game between two of baseball's best teams.

Adding to the drama of this contest is the fact that two elite pitchers are on the mound. The Yankees will call upon Carlos Rodon, who rebounded from a poor start to the season to become one of New York's best arms. He has earned a 3.18 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 28 starts, indicating truly elite play from the lefty. Unfortunately for him, that left-handedness seems to be a disadvantage against a Houston lineup that bats particularly well against southpaws.

While Cristian Javier does not have the same body of work to fall back on as Rodon, he has proven himself to be a promising young arm for the Astros. His 2024 season, and much of the 2025 season, was lost to Tommy John surgery, so this will only be his fifth start of the year. Throughout his first four, Javier managed 16 total innings while giving up a 3.38 ERA. The sample size is small but good, and he should be able to extend his outings with time. Perhaps Houston calls on him to stretch into the later innings against a dangerous New York lineup tonight.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+121)

Astros +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Yankees -132

Astros +121

Totals

Over 8.5 (-109)

Under 8.5 (-103)

The above data was collected on Sept. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees are 65-74 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 30-40 ATS on the road.

The over is 36-30-4 when New York plays away from home.

The Astros are 66-74 ATS this season.

The Astros are 29-45 ATS at home.

The under is 41-30-5 in games following a Houston win.

Yankees vs Astros Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Slater, OF - Out.

Houston Astros

Jake Meyers, CF - Out.

Bennett Sousa, RP - Out.

Josh Hader, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction and Pick

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Rodon's dominance against lefties and his ability to miss bats match up well with a Houston lineup that's struggled for consistency. The Yankees' bats are hot, but bullpen usage is a concern if this gets into late innings. Houston has been trending under at home, while New York has been crushing overs. That makes the total a tough read without a clear edge either way. Given the Astros' injuries, Javier's limited workload, and Rodon's form, there's value on New York at -130 in this spot. The recent head-to-head history in Houston also leans their way. Score Prediction: New York Yankees 5, Houston Astros 3."