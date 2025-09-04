Koch Family to Buy 10% of Giants for $1 Billion, Setting Record NFL Valuation

A huge deal worth $1 billion will give the Koch family a 10% share of the New York Giants. This puts the team's value at $10 billion - a record high for North American sports. NFL owners need to approve the sale at their October meeting.

This massive price beats the previous record when Josh Harris bought the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion last year. Both the Mara and Tisch families will reduce their ownership to 45% by selling 5% each.

Leading the purchase is Julia Koch, whose wealth Forbes estimates at $81.2 billion. She's already involved in pro sports, holding 15% of BSE Global and its Brooklyn Nets basketball team.

This deal keeps the Giants' traditional leadership structure intact. Since Tim Mara started the team in 1925, either his family or the Tisches have been in charge. John Mara currently leads as president and CEO.

In February, the owners hired Moelis & Co. to help sell a small portion of the team. However, the Koch group won't get any chance to take control through this deal.

The Giants are known in NFL circles for their steady ownership. A major change came when Bob Tisch bought Tim Mara's 50% for $70 million in '91, splitting the team between two New York families.

During the tough times of the 1930s, money was scarce. Full stadiums for games against Chicago's Red Grange helped keep money coming in when the team needed it most.

Success really started after Wellington Mara brought in George Young to run operations in '79. This move led to Super Bowl wins in '86 and '90, before John stepped in for his father in 2005.