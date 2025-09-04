Brooklyn Nets Guard Cam Thomas Takes $6M One-Year Deal, Opening Door to Free Agency
Cam Thomas reached a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, taking a $6 million qualifying offer for 2025-26 after negotiations hit a wall between the emerging star and his team.
The Nets tried to keep him with two options: $30 million over two years with team control, or one year at $9.5 million plus $1.5 million in incentives. Thomas wouldn't budge on his no-trade protection in either scenario.
His standout season showed his potential - 24 points per game, along with nearly 4 assists and over 3 rebounds. But injuries limited him to just 25 games.
Thomas's scoring ability puts him in elite company. Only Vince Carter, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant have scored 40+ points more times in a Nets jersey. Teams double-teamed him on almost 20% of his plays, proving how dangerous they considered his offense.
The young guard was looking for money close to Tyler Herro and Jalen Green - over $30 million per year. But teams across the league valued him between $20-30 million on shorter contracts.
At just 22, Thomas made his mark by dropping 40+ points in three consecutive games. His scoring jumped from 9.5 points early on to almost 23 over the last two seasons.
Since 2017, only four other first-round picks have gone with qualifying offers. Fellow rising stars Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga haven't made their decisions yet.
By choosing the one-year deal, Thomas keeps his trade protection and positions himself for a bigger contract in 2026. The Nets, meanwhile, stay on track as the team with the most cap space through 2027.
