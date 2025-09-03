New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will face off with the Houston Astros again in a battle of two of the American League's best teams. This is a potential playoff preview, making it one of the most high-profile contests in baseball tonight.

Facing those bright lights will be New York starter Will Warren. Warren has been a decent arm this season, providing a 4.30 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 28 starts this year. His ability to stay healthy has been especially valuable for a Yankees team that has experienced plenty of mix-ups in the starting rotation. His numbers have also drastically improved in his recent appearances, showing that there is a solid chance of a good start tonight, even against one of baseball's best offenses.

Opposite Warren is Astros starter Jason Alexander. Alexander began the year coming out of the bullpen for the 'Stros, but has recently pivoted to a starting role with considerable success. In his last seven starts, a span that only excludes a single starting appearance, the righty has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. Perhaps his best start came against the Yankees, when he held them scoreless over six innings. A repeat performance would almost guarantee a Houston win tonight.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+128)

Astros +1.5 (-153)

Moneyline

Yankees -122

Astros +111

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-140)

UNDER 8.5 (+120)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 3, 2025 and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees are 65-73 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 41-49 ATS against American League opponents.

The UNDER is 38-36-2 in games following a New York win.

The Astros are 37-29 ATS when playing on the road.

The Astros are 31-31 ATS in games following a loss.

The UNDER is 40-30-3 when Houston plays at home.

Yankees vs Astros Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Slater, OF - Out

Houston Astros

Jake Meyers, CF - Out

Victor Caratini, C - Out

Bennett Sousa, RP - Out

Josh Hader, RP - Out

Yankees vs Astros Predictions and Picks

This game should be a good one to watch and bet on. Surprisingly, the Yankees come into the road contest as favorites, likely because of how strong Warren's pitching has been lately. However, his WHIP is still hovering at a very questionable 1.30, making it a near-certainty that he crashes back down to Earth at some point. A date with the Astros on the road is a huge opportunity for him to do just that.