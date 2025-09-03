Mets vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Mets look to sweep their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

The Mets are 75-64 and second in the National League East Division. They presently occupy the third and final wild card berth in the National League. The New York offense has scored 10 or more runs in two games this series. They won Game 2 by a 12-5 final, with two big offensive innings being the difference. Pete Alonso led the way on offense, hitting two home runs.

The Tigers are 80-60 and lead the AL Central Division. They presently are a half-game back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the best AL record. Detroit has struggled to limit the Mets' huge innings in this series, as the Tigers offense only scored at the start and finish of Game 2. Detroit had eight hits, and the bottom of the order performed nicely. Wenceel Perez led the offense with three hits and two RBIs.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+142)

Tigers +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Mets -116

Tigers +105

Total

Over 9 (+108)

Under 9 (-122)

The above data was collected on Sept. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone over in five of the NY Mets' last six games.

The NY Mets are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games.

The NY Mets are 6-12 SU in their last 18 games against Detroit.

The total has gone under in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 2-7 SU in their last nine games.

The total has gone over in 12 of Detroit's last 14 games at home.

Mets vs Tigers Injury Reports

New York Mets

Tyrone Taylor, CF - Day-to-day

Francisco Alvarez, C - 10-day IL

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Mets vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

New York is 30-37 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Mets are tied for ninth in runs scored, ninth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 14th in ERA.

Juan Soto leads the team in home runs, and he had two hits, including a home run, in Game 2. The New York offense is coming together at the right time and outslugging an elite team with ease. On the mound for the Mets is Clay Holmes, who is 11-6, with a 3.60 ERA. He has seven quality starts this season and has given up two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts.

The Tigers are 44-27 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Tigers are ranked eighth in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 13th in ERA.

Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, his four-game hitting streak came to an end, as he recorded a walk and a run scored. The Tigers offense and pitching have been inconsistent lately, and they will look to get more balanced. Detroit will look to get the offense going early in the finale and try to salvage a game in this series. On the mound for Detroit is Casey Mize, who is 12-5, with a 3.95 ERA. He has seven quality starts this season and has been inconsistent in his last few starts.

Best Bet: Under