Yankees vs Astros Odds, Spread, and Total

After seeing their seven-game win streak come to an end, the Yankees aim to right the ship tonight against another postseason contender as they open a three-game series with the Astros tonight at Daikin Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EST.

The Yankees (76–61) enter the series sitting 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East after dropping a tight 3-2 game in Chicago on Sunday. Aaron Judge continues to do the heavy lifting offensively, batting .324 with 43 homers and 97 RBIs.

The Astros (76–62) are clinging to first place in the AL West, just three games clear of Seattle. Houston snapped a mini two-game slide yesterday by beating the Angels 8-3 behind Jose Altuve's 24th homer of the season.

Today features a marquee lefty matchup on the mound: Max Fried (14–5, 3.06 ERA) takes the ball for New York against Houston's Framber Valdez (12–7, 3.18 ERA). Both southpaws have been steady anchors, ranking among the league leaders in innings pitched while keeping the ball in the yard.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+147)

Astros +1.5 (-177)

Moneyline

Yankees -113

Astros -100

Total

Over 7.5 (-119)

Under 7.5 (-101)

The above data was collected on Sept. 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 3-1 on the road.

The Astros are 5-5 against the spread in the past 10 matchups and 3-4 at home.

The total has gone over in 11 of the Yankees' last 15 games.

The under has hit in seven of the Astros' last 8 matchups.

The Yankees have won the last seven meetings with the Astros in Houston.

The Astros have won just three of the last 13 matchups with the Yankees.

Yankees vs Astros Injury Reports

Yankees

Austin Slater, LF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Astros

Victor Caratini, C —7-day IL (concussion).

Jake Meyers, CF — 10-day IL (calf).

Brendan Rodgers, 2B — 60-day IL (concussion).

Zach Dezenzo, LF — 60-day IL (hand).

John Rooney, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Bennett Sousa, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Pedro Leon, RF — 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees vs Astros Predictions and Picks

"This is a crucial series for the Yankees, who need to prove they can beat contending teams consistently as October approaches. With Max Fried pitching at his best, a superior bullpen, and Aaron Judge chasing Yankees history, New York has enough advantages to take the opener. While Houston remains dangerous at home and Valdez is certainly capable of dominating, I expect the Yankees to continue their hot streak (13-5 since August 12) and secure a tight victory in what should be a playoff-caliber atmosphere." — Joe Jensen, Predictem

"This duel promises to be a master class in arm talent. Max Fried brings precision and control to the mound, forcing hitters to beat him with well-placed contact. On the other side, Framber Valdez mixes arm-angle deception with a nasty splitter—especially lethal at home .... The Yankees' bullpen, particularly their lefty arms, holds a slight edge in neutralizing Houston's right-handed power threats. Expect a low-scoring nail-biter, with New York eking out a 3–2 victory." — Anthony Rome, The Spread