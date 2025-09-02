Rutgers to Face Miami (Ohio) After Week 1 Win Against MAC Champions

Coming off their exciting three-point victory over Mid-American Conference champion Ohio, Rutgers University welcomes the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks to SHI Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

In Week 1, QB Athan Kaliakmanis shined, throwing for 252 yards. He carved up the defense with precise passes, completing 18 of 23 throws with two touchdowns. The running game saw Antwan Raymond burst through holes for 87 yards.

The RedHawks visit after posting a solid 9-5 record last year. Their tough defense ranked among the top 30 units nationally, limiting teams to 330 yards per game. However, their offense struggled, landing in the bottom quarter of FBS teams.

Saturday's game hinges on containing mobile quarterbacks. The Knights showed some weakness against Ohio's Parker Navarro last week. Now they face another quick quarterback in Miami's Dequan Finn.

Fans can catch the game on Peacock. Paul Burmeister handles play-by-play, while NFL legend Phil Simms provides analysis. Zora Stephenson reports from the sideline.

The Knights finish their MAC double-header before diving into Big Ten play. Their new quarterback's impressive 78% completion rate in the opener suggests promising days ahead.

Miami looks to bounce back from last year's MAC title game loss. While their defense stood strong, putting points on the board was a challenge all season.

The stats paint an interesting picture - Miami's defense kept teams to 330 yards while their offense barely matched that, putting up just 323 yards each game.