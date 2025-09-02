ContestsEvents
ENTER TO WIN: Rutgers Football Tickets

Rob Cochran
Rutgers Knight greets fans at SHI Stadium.
R-U The Ultimate Fan? Win Rutgers Football Tickets!

Fall football is back—and we’re hooking you up. Enter now for your shot to win tickets to a Rutgers Football game this fall from Fox Sports Radio New Jersey.

The Games You Could Win Tickets To:

  • 🏈 Rutgers vs. Miami (Ohio) — Sat, Sept 6, 2025 · 3:30pm
  • 🏈 Rutgers vs. Norfolk State — Sat, Sept 13, 2025 · 3:30pm
  • 🏈 Rutgers vs. Iowa — Fri, Sept 19, 2025 · 8:00pm

How to Enter

Fill out the form below and hit SUBMIT—that’s it! One entry per person. Must be 18+ to enter.

If you're a lucky winner you will receive a call from our promotions team!

For the " Rutgers Football” Contest, enter between 6am on September 2, 2025 and 11:59pm on September 18, 2025, by visiting foxsportsradionewjersey.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on September 5th, 12, & 18th 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to a Rutgers Football Game. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $64. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Fox Sports New Jersey & Rutgers University. Fox Sports New Jersey General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Rob CochranWriter
