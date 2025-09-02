ENTER TO WIN: Rutgers Football Tickets

Fall football is back—and we’re hooking you up. Enter now for your shot to win tickets to a Rutgers Football game this fall from Fox Sports Radio New Jersey .

For the " Rutgers Football” Contest, enter between 6am on September 2, 2025 and 11:59pm on September 18, 2025, by visiting foxsportsradionewjersey.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on September 5th, 12, & 18th 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to a Rutgers Football Game. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $64. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Fox Sports New Jersey & Rutgers University. Fox Sports New Jersey General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.