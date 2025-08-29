Rutgers Pulls Off 34-31 Win Over Ohio with Clutch Fourth Quarter Touchdown

In a dramatic finish, Rutgers grabbed a 34-31 win against Ohio University when Athan Kaliakmanis found DT Sheffield on fourth-and-8 in the closing minutes. This was only the third time the Scarlet Knights beat the Bobcats.

The game started smoothly. The home team jumped out to a strong 31-17 lead by halftime. Then their offense went cold, managing just three points. Meanwhile, Ohio fought back, scoring two touchdowns and adding a field goal to cut the lead to three.

Steady kicker Jai Patel nailed two field goals, extending his streak to 15 - a new school record. Cam Miller scored off a blocked punt, and Antwan Raymond weaved through defenders for a 14-yard touchdown run.

For Ohio, Parker Navarro put up impressive numbers. The Bobcats' quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers, with Jake Bruno catching two touchdown passes.

Though gaining 399 yards, the Knights watched Ohio pile up 440. Their defense struggled to stop the run or get to the quarterback - looking much like last year's last-place Big Ten squad.

Things fell apart after halftime. The offensive line broke down, letting defenders burst through. The offense stalled completely, bringing back painful memories from 2024.

With the game on the line, Coach Greg Schiano took a risk. His fourth-down call paid off as Kaliakmanis, facing heavy pressure, threw the game-winning pass.

Rutgers has won every matchup with Ohio since their first game in 2006. Even with their MAC title, the Bobcats still can't solve this matchup.