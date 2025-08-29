New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will aim to continue their recent hot streak against the Chicago White Sox tonight. For the Yankees, every game holds an insane level of importance as the three-way race between them, the Boston Red Sox, and the Toronto Blue Jays slowly comes to a close in the AL East. Meanwhile, the White Sox are meandering in the cellar of the AL Central, looking to score an upset to restore some pride to a lost season.

Pride will be hard to come by for Chicago in this matchup, thanks to their former pitcher. Carlos Rodon will look to take revenge against his former squad, and he has an excellent chance of doing so. He has been great this season, posting a 3.24 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 27 starts. The White Sox are not an intimidating offense, giving Rodon a chance to lower both of those numbers tonight.

The White Sox do not have the same quality of pitcher on the mound. Yoendrys Gomez has primarily worked out of the bullpen this season, but he has pivoted to the starting lineup in recent weeks. His starts have not been terrible, but, unsurprisingly, he has had trouble with longevity, only working through five innings once in three starts. The Yankees should be salivating at this matchup and the inevitable date with the Chicago bullpen.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-135)

White Sox +1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

Yankees -256

White Sox +192

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (+108)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees are 62-72 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 37-48 ATS against American League opponents.

The OVER is 33-28-3 when New York plays on the road.

The White Sox are 77-57 ATS this year.

The White Sox are 40-28 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 36-27-5 when Chicago plays at home

Yankees vs White Sox Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Slater, OF - Out

Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery, SS - Day-to-Day

Dan Altavilla, RP - Out

Elvis Peguero, RP - Out

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction and Pick

Jason Raffoul of Statsalt writes, "The Yankees are in the midst of a battle for the American League wild card. As they play the first game of this series with the Sox, they hold a 1.5-game lead in the second spot. They have fared well against the White Sox lately, and they have gotten it together away from Yankee Stadium. They have won six in a row on the road, and five of their last six against the Sox.

Rodon will take on his former team, looking to bounce back from allowing a season-high five walks last week against the Red Sox. Chicago has averaged two walks per game over their previous 10 meetings with New York. Take the Yankees by two."