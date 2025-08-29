New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls may be in a two-way race for a spot in the MLS Cup bracket. The Red Bulls are tied with the Chicago Fire at 39 points each going into the season's home stretch. All that a ninth seed would do is earn a preliminary playoff bid for New York, and Chicago has a match to play, but it's an opportunity to capitalize on some worthy home-field momentum the Red Bulls are manufacturing.

New York tries to extend a three-game winning streak on home grounds when the Red Bulls host the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. Columbus' visit is representative of the tough schedule still awaiting the Red Bulls in September, which includes a final-day rematch with the Crew in Ohio.

What sparks intrigue about the Red Bulls' quest for four straight is that Columbus is on a downturn, however brief it may prove to be. The Crew has been inconsistent in spells throughout the 2025 MLS season. Its failure to win in four of the last five MLS rounds has led to wavering odds on Saturday.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -1 (+333)

Columbus Crew +1 (-188)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +142

Columbus Crew +162

Draw +290

Total

Over 2.5 (-140)

Under 2.5 (-182)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have won their last three matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The Red Bulls are 4-2-5 against the Columbus Crew over the last four seasons.

Columbus has won only once in its last five league appearances.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci is out with a lower-leg injury.

Forward Cameron Harper remains out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan remains out with a thigh injury.

Columbus Crew

Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Mohamed Farsi is out with a pelvis injury.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe is questionable with a torso injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

Joe Pantorno of AMNY writes that the Red Bulls' promising form may actually be deceptive, as the club's lack of quality boots on the front line keeps New York from scoring goals. "The Red Bulls did everything but score," complained the beat blogger following New York's 0-1 loss to Charlotte FC last weekend. "Lather, rinse, repeat … the Red Bulls' lack of attacking verve was once again on full display."

Goalkeeping might be the Crew's problem, although there's always a tendency to go easy on a keeper who represents the national team on occasion. GK Patrick Schulte of Columbus has been nagged by injuries all year, losing his invitation to the USMNT's late summer camp after attending camp in the spring. Columbus held possession of the ball a long time in last round's upset loss to New England, but surrendered two early tallies on Boston's first volley of shots on target.