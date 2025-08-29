New York City FC vs DC United Odds, Spread, and Total

Supporters on the Hudson River are offended, or at least the ones who check the sportsbook odds. New York City FC hosts a home game this weekend after winning four out of five league matchups, taking on a laughingstock of an opponent in DC United. Yet, NYCFC can't draw a favorite's line as pricey as 1-to-2.

New York City Football Club welcomes DC United for a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. DC United has lost five of its last seven matches on the road. NYCFC hasn't lost a league match at home since May.

Everyone loves a hot striker, right? Alonso Martinez is the talk of the Big Apple after setting a club record in August. DC's underdog line remains stubbornly drawing bets at prices of shorter than 5-to-1 odds.

Spread

New York City FC -1 (+115)

DC United +1 (+165)

Moneyline

New York City FC -217

DC United +475

Draw +300

Total

Over 3.5 (-175)

Under 3.5 (+138)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs DC United Betting Trends

NYCFC has won four of its last five Major League Soccer matches.

DC United is winless across all competitions since May 31.

DC United is 0-2-5 in its last seven road games across competitions.

New York City FC vs DC United Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Defender Thiago Martins is out with a leg injury.

Defender Nico Cavallo is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

DC United

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Forward Randall Leal is out with a leg injury.

Forward João Peglow is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Hosei Kijima is questionable with a thigh injury.

New York City FC vs DC United Predictions and Picks

Martinez has actually set and extended a club record with his scoring throughout a run of surprise wins for the Pigeons. Costa Rica's veteran striker was more than instrumental in NYCFC's triumph over Nashville, "the hero of the game (who) arrived at the right time … scoring (his) seventh game-winner of the season, the most in club history," reported OneFootball. Then he went on to score an eighth winner against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, leading to the Pigeons' stunning upset defeat of the Orange and Blue.

DC United's hapless form this summer is drawing less criticism after a pair of draws against disparate opponents: CF Montreal and Inter Miami. But like CF Montreal, Saturday's visitors are more capable of squeezing one point from a road game than winning one, which they haven't done in three months.