Ohio Bobcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

College football's oddsmakers know that mid-majors can do damage to the Power-4 this season. They're just not sure Ohio is going to be the team to pull it off. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are two-touchdown favorites against the visiting Ohio Bobcats in this evening's season debut at 6 p.m. EST.

Rutgers has refashioned its defense after a season of questions about the unit. Almost all of the Scarlet Knights' top incoming transfers play defense, partly due to the alarmed reaction of coaches and recruiters following a 44-41 loss to Kansas State last postseason. Former TCU nose guard Doug Blue is a rock to build on.

To cover a wide point spread, you've got to score points, too. Is QB Athan Kaliakmanis' offense ready to blow out the Bobcats, or will it be up to the new defense to try to cause turnovers and mayhem?

Spread

Bobcats +10.5 (-110)

Scarlet Knights -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bobcats +310

Scarlet Knights -476

Total

Over 47.5 (-110)

Under 47.5 (-110)

The above data was collected on Aug. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Ohio Bobcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Trends

Ohio set a school record with 11 wins in 2024-25.

Totals have gone under in five of Ohio's last six games.

Rutgers is 4-1 ATS in the last five games.

Totals have gone over in seven of Rutgers' last eight games.

Ohio Bobcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Injury Reports

Ohio Bobcats

None

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Cornerback DK Gilley is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out for the season with a knee injury.

Ohio Bobcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predictions and Picks

Today's lopsided odds in favor of Rutgers make it look like Las Vegas is overlooking 2024-25, when the consistent Ohio Bobcats paired a MAC championship with their school's first 11-win season. Then again, the prevailing Rutgers-to-win predictions may be based on a historical look at the Bobcats, who have disappointed against power-conference opponents in even their best years of football.

Ohio will be able to run effectively, and shorten the game, unless the Rutgers defensive front plays better than it did throughout 2024. "There wasn't any pass rush, the front wasn't good … and now it's up to the transfer portal to fix (the Rutgers defense)," wrote Pete Fiutak in College Football News this summer.