New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will look to continue their winning streak when they face the Chicago White Sox tonight. The Yankees, after enduring a cold stretch that saw them fall to third place in the AL East, have won four straight games, placing themselves right back into divisional contention. The White Sox have, of course, endured another losing season, but they would love to play spoiler to one of the biggest teams in the majors here.

Leading the charge to win New York's fifth straight game is starting pitcher Will Warren. Warren has been a consistently mediocre force for the Yankees, posting a 4.47 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in his 27 starts this season. He does enter this game on the heels of one of his worst starts of the year, as the Boston Red Sox smacked him for five runs over four innings in Warren's last time out. The White Sox present a significantly easier matchup, opening the door for a rebound from the righty.

The Yankees will have to contend with one of the best pitchers in Chicago's rotation. Davis Martin has been a rare bright spot on a struggling White Sox roster, earning a 3.93 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 20 total appearances. Despite those solid numbers, Martin only has five wins on the year, an indication of how poor Chicago has been offensively and in relief pitching.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-115)

White Sox +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Yankees (-185)

White Sox (+144)

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-127)

UNDER 8.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 28, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees are 61-72 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 19-34 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The OVER is 33-28-3 in New York's road games.

The White Sox have been one of the best teams in the MLB ATS, putting up a 77-55 record.

The White Sox are 40-27 ATS at home.

The OVER is 63-59-8 when Chicago enters the game as an underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Slater, OF - Out.

Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery, SS - Day-to-Day.

Dan Altavilla, RP - Out.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction and Pick

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Will Warren is starting for NY. Warren has 27 starts with an ERA of 4.47 with a WHIP of 1.40. The right-hander fans 25.3% with 10.1% walks. Ground balls sit at 43.7% with 1.03 home runs per nine innings. Davis Martin gets the start for Chicago. Martin appeared in 20 games, delivering an ERA of 3.93 with a WHIP of 1.26. The righty strikes out 17.1% with 7.5% walks. Grounders are 46.1% with 1.36 home runs per nine innings.