Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will show down with the New York Mets for the final game of their three-game set. Surprisingly, the Mets managed to take each of the first two contests, putting themselves back in the mix in the highly competitive NL East. A sweep would bring New York within three games of first place, a figure that essentially makes the division anyone's game.

The Phillies will turn to starter Taijuan Walker tonight. Walker has turned in one of the best seasons of his career in 2025, posting a 3.44 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over 16 starts and 27 total appearances. Fortunately for him, the Mets have struggled against left-handed pitchers, with the lineup notching a lower batting average, OBP, and OPS against southpaws. A quality start from Walker would go a long way in denying New York a chance to break out the brooms.

Taking the hill for the Mets is one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. Rookie Nolan McLean was downright electric in the first two starts of his career, allowing a grand total of two runs over a total of 12.1 innings. The righty also struck out eight batters in his first start and seven in the next. The Phillies represent a true challenge for the youngster, seeing as they are one of the best overall offenses in baseball.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-167)

Mets -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Phillies +120

Mets -154

Totals

Over 8 (-127)

Under 8 (-101)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies are 68-64 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 13-4 ATS when they enter a game as road underdogs.

The under is 40-24-4 when Philadelphia plays on the road.

The Mets are 65-67 ATS this year.

The Mets are 31-35 ATS at home.

The over is 19-15-3 when New York plays an NL East opponent.

Phillies vs Mets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Jordan Romano, RP - Out

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Out

Reed Garrett, RP - Out

Phillies vs Mets Prediction and Pick

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Mets have found some magic lately, both against the Phillies and with their young right-hander on the mound. New York has been very strong against the division-leading Phillies this season, winning five of the seven games, and winning by ten runs in the game on Monday. They are also sending Nolan McLean to the mound: he is fresh, as this is just his third start with the Mets, and he has led New York to wins in each of his first two games. McLean held the Mariners scoreless in a win and only gave up one home run in his two games. Philly can't seem to find wins against New York, and is starting Walker, who lost to the Nationals in each of his last two starts. Take the Mets to win again."