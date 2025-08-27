Nationals vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Yankees look to complete a sweep of the Nationals this afternoon in the Bronx. New York's 5-1 win Tuesday night secured the series win at Yankee Stadium, with the first pitch of Game Three set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

Giancarlo Stanton drove in all five runs in the victory, uncorked a 451-foot home run, and delivered New York's only hit with runners in scoring position.

New York (72-60) has won three straight and five of its last seven to keep pace in the American League East. Aaron Judge remains the centerpiece of the lineup, batting .321 with 40 home runs and 93 RBI.

The Yankees will send left-hander Max Fried (13-5, 3.14 ERA) to the mound to continue his scoreless innings streak after his six-inning shutout last time out.

The Nationals (53-79) enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak and have dropped seven of their last nine. They'll turn to Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.82 ERA), who will make his fifth start of the season.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 26 homers and 83 RBIs, while CJ Abrams tops the club with a .267 batting average.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (+121)

Yankees -1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Nationals +240

Yankees -333

Total

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Nationals are 1-4 in their last five games and 2-6 in their last eight on the road.

The Yankees have won eight of their last 11 games.

The Nationals are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

The Yankees are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games but 2-3 against the spread at home.

The under has hit in four of the Nationals' past five matchups with the Yankees.

The total has hit the over in eight of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Nationals vs Yankees Injury Reports

Nationals

Daylen Lile, RF — Day to day (illness)

Keibert Ruiz, C — 7-day IL (concussion)

Yankees

Ryan Yarbrough, RP — 15-day IL (oblique)

Austin Slater, LF — 10-day IL (hamstring)

Nationals vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"New York comes into this contest looking for their fourth win in a row, and they have outscored their opponents by a total of 22-8 in those three wins. The Yankees are 40-28 at home this season, while the Nationals are 27-40 on the road .... I think Washington has some value here, as Cavalli has been solid and Fried has had a few poor showings recently. Take the Nationals here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"The Yankees are slotted into the wild card and hold a four-game lead over the Kansas City Royals for the final spot. But, they still have a chance at winning the American League East, and they need these games against weaker opponents to make ground. Cade Cavalli .... has looked like a good young contributor for the Nationals. But this is a tough road start against the Yankees. They have lost five of their last seven on the road. Take New York by two." — Jason Raffoul, Statsalt