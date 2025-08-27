Jets Announce 2025 Roster Under New Leadership, Fields Named Starting QB

On Tuesday, the Jets revealed their new lineup, putting Justin Fields in charge as QB1 under first-year coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey's direction.

While veteran Tyrod Taylor recovers from his recent knee surgery, Fields takes over to run the offense. This change signals a fresh start from the now-ended Aaron Rodgers era with the team.

The running game looks strong with five backs. Top runner Breece Hall leads the group after his impressive season. Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, and speedster Kene Nwangwu fill out a talented backfield.

Several late changes shaped the final roster. DE Rashad Weaver landed on IR, while DT Derrick Nnadi was traded away. The team cut CB Mario Goodrich, OT Samuel Jackson, TE Neal Johnson, and WR Dymere Miller.

In a summer addition, pass rusher Kingsley Jonathan joined from Buffalo. His time in 10 NFL games since 2022 boosts a defensive line dealing with injuries and losses.

"Carrying fewer than four would limit the team's offensive flexibility," said Jets Insider Jake Asman and JET X Founder Robby Sabo to YouTube about keeping four tight ends and fullbacks for tactical variety.

The roster makeup shows priority on special teams depth and injury coverage. Extra spots went to runners and tight ends, while they kept fewer receivers and defensive linemen.

Under Glenn's leadership, veterans blend with newcomers on one of the NFL's youngest teams. This combination aims for success now while building a solid foundation for the future.