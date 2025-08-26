Rutgers Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Ohio With Fresh Lineup, Stadium Changes

The 2025 football season starts at SHI Stadium when Rutgers takes on Ohio University. The Aug. 28 matchup, set for 6 p.m., marks the earliest home game in school history.

Coming off their strongest stretch in years, the Scarlet Knights won four Big Ten games last season. Coach Schiano's track record shines in openers: he's won his last five straight, part of his stellar 12-4 mark.

Star QB Athan Kaliakmanis returns after a breakout year. His arm lit up scoreboards for 2,696 yards and 18 scores. Those numbers put him at fourth all-time for total yards at 2,947.

The backfield sees CJ Campbell Jr. return after gaining 1,310 yards from scrimmage. Out wide, DT Sheffield brings his First Team All-Conference skills back after snagging 66 passes and scoring 11 times.

The defense stands strong with Dariel Djabome, who earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors. His 105 tackles led the way last year. Up front, Jordan Walker tied for the team lead by taking down quarterbacks four times.

These teams have met three times before. Rutgers holds the edge at 2-1, with their last win coming in 2011 by a score of 38-26.

SHI Stadium brings new rules this year. Quick-scan weapons detectors speed up entry, and fans can keep items in their pockets. The switch to cashless payments aims to cut wait times at stands.

Starting at 2 p.m., The Rutgers Boardwalk springs to life. Country Knight sets the mood with music acts and special guests mixing with food trucks and carnival rides.