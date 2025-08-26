Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets will continue their crucial NL East showdown tonight. The Mets captured the first game of the series behind an excellent offensive showing, shelling Philadelphia starter Cristopher Sanchez for five runs in five innings. The Phillies must improve in the pitching department here if they hope to even the series and force a rubber match.

Unfortunately, Phillies manager Rob Thomson will be forced to turn to one of the weaker arms in his starting rotation to make this appearance. The good news is that what qualifies as a weak arm in Philadelphia could qualify as a solid arm nearly anywhere else. Jesus Luzardo has been decent at worst, posting a 4.10 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 26 starts this season. His lone start of the season against the Mets turned into one of his best of the year, as he worked through 6.2 innings of scoreless ball against New York in late June. A repeat performance would certainly give the Phillies a better chance than they had in the series opener.

Opposing Luzardo is veteran starter Sean Manaea. The lefty has only made seven starts this season, earning a 5.15 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. It is not often you see such a high ERA paired with a low WHIP, indicating that Manaea has had a ton of trouble limiting extra-base hits and home runs. The Phillies are a decent power-hitting team, so this matchup could be trouble for a starter coming off his worst appearance of the year.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+151)

Mets +1.5 (-189)

Moneyline

Phillies (-109)

Mets (-114)

Totals

Over 8 (-125)

Under 8 (-102)

The above data was collected on Aug. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies are 68-63 ATS on the season.

The Phillies are 32-22 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 40-23-4 in Philadelphia's road games.

The Mets are 64-67 ATS this year.

The Mets are 30-35 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 18-15-3 when New York plays an NL East opponent.

Phillies vs Mets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

No injuries of note.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Out.

Reed Garrett, RP - Out.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction and Pick

Trent Pruitt of Statsalt writes, "This game is currently priced as a pick ‘em (PHI -108, NYM -105), and at this price, I absolutely love the Phillies. These teams have been trending in completely opposite directions recently. The Mets are in the midst of an 8-17 SU run, while the Phillies have gone 11-6 SU in their last 17 games. Additionally, Philadelphia will send Jesus Luzardo to the bump, and barring a couple of ugly starts this year, the guy has been lights out.