Nationals vs Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Washington Nationals look to rebound in Game 2 of this three-game series against the New York Yankees.

The Nationals are 53-78 and are last in the NL East Division. They lost Game 1 by a 10-5 final. Washington scored all of their runs in the ninth inning, when the game was basically over. They had nine hits in the contest, with Jacob Young leading the way on offense with a grand slam. The Nationals have lost three games in a row, and their pitching is trending down.

The Yankees are 71-60 and third in the American League East Division. They now hold a half-game lead for the second wild card spot. In Game 1, New York had two strong innings of offense and three home runs. Cody Bellinger led the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Almost everyone in the lineup got a hit, and the Yankees have won two games in a row.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-133)

Yankees -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Nationals +154

Yankees -200

Total

OVER 8.5 (-125)

UNDER 8.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 26, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends

Washington is 2-5 SU in its last seven games on the road.

Washington is 2-4 SU in its last six games when playing on the road against the NY Yankees.

The total has gone OVER in four of Washington's last five games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the New York Yankees' last nine games.

The NY Yankees are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of the New York Yankees' last 17 games against Washington.

Nationals vs Yankees Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile, RF - Day-to-day

Juan Yepez, 1B - Day-to-day

Keibert Ruiz, C - 7-day IL

Yoander Rivero, 3B - Day-to-day

New York Yankees

Ismael Munguia, OF - Day-to-day

Brando Mayea, CF - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Austin Slater, LF - 10-day IL

Nationals vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Washington is 27-39 on the road and 4-6 over the previous 10 games. The Nationals are rated 21st in runs scored, 19th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging rate. They are rated 29th in ERA.

James Wood leads the team in homers and RBIs. In Game 1, he had two hits but struck out three times. The Nationals' bats have been decent during this slump, and they just need to get their pitching in order. The Nationals' starting pitcher is MacKenzie Gorem, who has a 5-12 record and a 4.11 ERA. He has 14 quality starts this season, but home runs and walks have been a concern lately.

New York is 39-28 at home and 7-3 in their previous 10 games. The Yankees rank second in runs scored, eleventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. They are rated 17th in the ERA.

Aaron Judge currently leads the squad in batting average, home runs, and RBI's. In Game 1, he had a double, a walk, a run, and an RBI. The Yankees' offense is improving, and they will look to keep it rolling against the lowly Nationals. Luis Gil, the starting pitcher for New York, is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA. He has no quality starts in four appearances this season, but he typically goes five innings, allowing one to two runs.

Best Bet: Yankees Spread