Giants Cut QB Tommy DeVito After Strong Preseason Finale

In an unexpected move, the New York Giants released quarterback Tommy DeVito on August 26, 2025. The news came from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

DeVito impressed in his final game, dominating against New England with three touchdowns. His impressive 17-of-20 passing performance for 198 yards couldn't secure his position. The Giants decided to keep their lineup of Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston.

As a rookie, DeVito delivered when needed. He went 3-3 in his six starts, throwing eight touchdowns against three interceptions. Over 12 games, he completed 65% of his passes.

His second year was quieter. He made two starts without any touchdowns or interceptions during what became the Giants' worst season ever - finishing 3-14.

Things looked bleak after the team moved up to grab Dart. Though the Giants tried to trade DeVito, they found no takers.

Before going pro, DeVito played college ball at Syracuse and Illinois for five years. He got his NFL shot when injuries sidelined both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.