Fox-YouTube TV Contract Deadline Could Cut Off Rutgers Football Coverage

Fox channels could disappear from YouTube TV starting August 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET. Negotiations between Fox and Google have stalled, putting major college football broadcasts at risk.

"If we are unable to reach a new agreement by 5:00 PM ET on August 27, 2025, Fox channels including Fox Sports, Business, and News would become unavailable on YouTube TV," said YouTube to their official blog.

The dispute puts important sports coverage in jeopardy. Specifically, fans might not be able to watch the Big Ten Network's Ohio-Rutgers season opener. The Washington-Rutgers game on FS1 in October is also at risk.

The timing couldn't be worse. Fox is set to show the Auburn-Baylor game Friday night, followed by the big Ohio State-Texas matchup on Saturday. These important games add urgency to the talks.

The main issue is money. Fox says Google isn't offering enough, while Google claims Fox is asking for too much compared to what other networks charge.

If channels go dark, YouTube TV will give subscribers a $10 credit. They're telling fans they can watch live content through Fox's "Fox One" app instead.

Past disputes like this haven't ended well. When Charter and Disney couldn't agree, it led to blackouts and big money losses. These fights often drive viewers to find other ways to watch, spreading audiences across different services.

The problem affects more than just college sports. YouTube TV subscribers might lose access to NFL and MLB games too. Experts note these disputes typically happen during important sports seasons.