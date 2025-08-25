Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

As the season inches closer and closer to the playoffs, all games, especially those against divisional rivals, become increasingly important. That is certainly the case in tonight's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. Despite holding onto first place for the majority of the season, the Mets have dropped all the way to seven games back of the Phillies, a gap that seems increasingly large with each passing game. This three-game series is one of the last serious opportunities New York has to bring itself closer to the NL East crown.

Aiming to keep the gap the same is Philadelphia starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. The lefty has been an important part of one of the best rotations in baseball, posting a 2.46 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 25 games. Those are some of the best statistics in the league, but his history against the Mets is somewhat concerning, as he only managed to work through two innings while allowing the same amount of runs in his lone appearance against New York this season. The Phillies will need a much better appearance from him here if they are to notch a victory tonight.

It is rare that an opposing team has a pitcher capable of matching Sanchez, but that is the case here. Kodai Senga will take the hill for the Mets, making up the second half of an excellent pitching duel. Senga started the season on an absolute heater, but has since regressed to put up a 2.58 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. He has dominated the Phillies throughout his short career in New York, with only one Philadelphia batter hitting above .200 against him. Fans should be in store for one of the best pitching showcases of the season tonight.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Mets +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Phillies -105

Mets -105

Totals

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 25, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies are 68-62 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 36-30 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 68-54-8 in Philadelphia's games this year.

The Mets are 29-35 ATS when playing at home.

The Mets are 17-18 ATS against divisional opponents.

The UNDER is 23-15 when New York enters the game as an underdog.

Phillies vs Mets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

No injuries of note.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Out.

Brandon Nimmo, LF - Day-to-Day.

Luis Torrens, INF - Day-to-Day.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction and Pick

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "Both teams went into Sunday on a roll, as the Phillies had won five of six while the Mets had won five of seven. Philadelphia looks to maintain its advantage in the NL East, and Sanchez has been terrific this season. The Phillies have been less effective offensively on the road, but they still have plenty of talent in regard to generating runs.