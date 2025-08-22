Sports Illustrated Stadium Makes Yelp’s Top 50 List for Best Stadium Food in America

Yelp ranked Sports Illustrated Stadium at number 37 on its 2025 list of top spots for game-day food. The Harrison, New Jersey venue stands fifth among soccer stadiums nationwide.

"Ballpark food has come a long way from peanuts and hot dogs," Yelp wrote in its announcement, as reported by NJBiz.com. "Today's stadiums are raising the bar on fan food, with creative, crave-worthy dishes inspired by popular restaurants, global flavors, and hometown traditions. Game-day eats are now such a key part of the fan experience, ballparks have essentially become giant food halls, featuring celebrity chef brands and food maps to help fans find their favorite stands."

The stadium, which changed its name from Red Bull Arena in late 2024, serves up crowd-pleasers like burgers and loaded tots. Club SI, their upscale dining section, fits 1,000 guests and offers premium menu items.

"From fan-favorite gourmet burgers and signature loaded tots to locally-inspired brews and delectable desserts, Sports Illustrated Stadium has redefined stadium dining," the Red Bulls stated on their website after the announcement. "Whether you're cheering in the Box Seats or grabbing a quick bite at halftime on the concourse, the stadium offers something for every palate."

No other New Jersey spot made Yelp's 2025 list. The recognition follows Sports Illustrated Tickets' purchase of naming rights from Red Bull Arena.

Built in 2010, the 25,000-seat venue hosts two soccer clubs: MLS team New York Red Bulls and NWSL's NJ/NY Gotham FC.