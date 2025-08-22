New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

There was a moment not long ago when it looked like the East Coast sports weekend might not occur. Hurricane Erin's gale force began to ease up on its inland trajectory in midweek, terrorizing surfers and fishermen instead of tearing apart the terra firma. It leaves Charlotte FC safe to host New York this weekend at Bank of America Stadium, if not 100% safe from the threat the Red Bulls represent.

Charlotte FC brings a six-game league winning streak to bear when the New York Red Bulls visit for this Sunday's match at 7 p.m. EST. However, the Red Bulls can boast of beating the Crown already in 2025.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a brace when New York blasted Charlotte off the pitch 4-2 in late May. Choupo-Moting was recently injured, though, while performing in the U.S. Open Cup. Las Vegas isn't about to go against an MLS home team on a sizzling streak, casting the Crown as 1-to-1 favorites.

Spread

New York Red Bulls +1 (+115)

Charlotte FC -1 (+155)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls (+320)

Charlotte FC (-152)

Draw +340

Total

Over 3.5 (-143)

Under 3.5 (+110)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have won three of their last five MLS games.

Charlotte FC has won six consecutive league matches.

The Red Bulls have only one loss in nine games in the matchup.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci is out with a lower-leg injury.

Forward Cameron Harper remains out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan remains out with a thigh injury.

Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is questionable with a knee injury.

Midfielder Ronald Donkor is questionable with an undisclosed illness.

Defender Tim Parker is questionable with a knee injury.

Midfielder Mohammed Sofo is questionable with an undisclosed illness.

Defender Omar Valencia is questionable with an undisclosed illness.

Charlotte FC

Midfielder Pep Biel is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Bill Tuiloma is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Tyger Smalls is questionable with a hamstring strain.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Predictions and Picks

The status of New York's most prolific striker is crucial to any angle favoring a Red Bulls upset pick. Choupo-Moting did not perform for 90:00 in last Saturday's upset win over Philadelphia, but it's good to know that his knee injury is ordinary enough to allow him to play on in some fashion. The larger issue? Even if the forward line is patched up, the New York Red Bulls are badly ailing with injury cases.

Ryan Sedwick of The Philly Soccer Page calls the Red Bulls "severely short-handed," pointing out that backup GK Carlos Coronel will have to fill in following AJ Marcucci going down for the year with an ACL tear. To make things worse, the Red Bulls appear to have a flu bug going around the dressing room.