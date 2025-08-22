Mets vs Braves Odds, Spread, and Total

The Mets roll into Atlanta today to shake off a pair of losses in Washington and kick off a three-game series against a Braves team that has quietly found a spark of momentum. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. EST.

The Braves (58–69), winners of four of their last five, took two of three from the White Sox this week and will send Joey Wentz (4–3, 4.72 ERA) to the mound. The lefty has given up one run or fewer in three of his last four outings.

He'll face Mets' right-hander Nolan McLean (1–0, 0.00 ERA), fresh off a dazzling MLB debut that featured eight strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings.

The Mets (67–60) have hit a rough patch in August, going just 5-13 and falling to seven games behind the AL East-leading Phillies. The Braves, meanwhile, lead the season series 7-3.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+147)

Braves +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

Mets (-111)

Braves (-111)

Total

OVER 9 (-108)

UNDER 9 (-119)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets are 4-6 in their past 10 games, including 1-3 on the road.

The Braves have won eight of their last 10 and went 3-1 at home during the stretch.

The Mets have lost four of their past six games when named the favorites.

The Braves are 4-1 in their last five times they have played as the underdogs.

The Mets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games.

The Braves are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games but 1-3 at home.

Mets vs Braves Injury Reports

Mets

Jeff McNeil, 2B —Day to day (shoulder).

Brandon Nimmo, LF — Day to day (neck).

Jose Siri, CF — 60-day IL (tibia).

Francisco Alvarez, C — 10-day IL (thumb).

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (back).

Braves

Austin Riley, 3B — 10-day IL (abdomen).

Chris Sale, SP — 60-day IL (ribcage).

Mets vs Braves Predictions and Picks

"New York missed out on a great chance to get a series win in Washington (yesterday) afternoon, and they now trail the Phillies by seven games in the East. The Mets are 26-36 on the road this year, while the Braves are 32-31 at home. Atlanta is playing very well right now .... New York is going with McLean, who pitched 5.1 innings of shutout ball against Seattle in his first start. I think this is a very tough spot for McLean on the road against a solid lineup, so I will back the Braves here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"The Mets enter this series in desperate need of wins as they cling to the final NL Wild Card spot. While Atlanta has dominated this season series, tonight's pitching matchup favors New York significantly .... The Braves' recent improvement (8-2 in their last 10) makes them dangerous, but I expect the Mets' sense of urgency and superior pitching to prevail in a low-scoring affair at Truist Park." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm