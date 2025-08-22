Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The season is rapidly running out of games, making each divisional matchup increasingly important. Tonight's game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees illustrates that fact well, as both teams need every win they can get in a tight AL East race. Boston sits five games out of first place, with New York only a half-game ahead of them, with each squad in pursuit of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Leading the charge in Boston's pursuit of first place tonight is starting pitcher Brayan Bello. The righty is in the midst of his best career season, posting a 3.23 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP over 21 starts, numbers that indicate how consistently solid Bello has been this year. Additionally, he had an excellent outing in his only game against the Yankees in 2025, working through seven scoreless innings against a Yankees lineup that was hitting extremely well. A repeat performance would almost guarantee that the Red Sox take a commanding lead in the series.

Standing in the way of that series lead is New York starter Max Fried. Fried, as one might have expected from the contract he commanded in the offseason, has been the Yankees' best starter by a wide margin, earning a 3.26 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 25 starts. However, those numbers have fallen off a cliff in Fried's last seven starts, a period in which his ERA has skyrocketed to 6.94 to pair with a 1.74 WHIP. A matchup with a solid Boston offense is unlikely to see Fried solve his recent issues on the mound.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-130)

Yankees -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline

Red Sox (+154)

Yankees (-200)

Totals

OVER 8 (-127)

UNDER 8 (-101)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 22, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 67-61 ATS this year.

The Red Sox are 14-22 ATS against AL East opponents.

The OVER is 35-26-1 when Boston plays on the road.

The Yankees are 57-70 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 31-32 ATS at Yankee Stadium.

The OVER is 17-16-3 when New York plays a divisional opponent.

Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu, RF - Out.

Rob Refsnyder, OF - Out.

New York Yankees

Austin Slater, OF - Out.

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

Seeing the Yankees as such huge favorites comes as a bit of a shock. Fried has been absolutely abysmal as of late, and there is no particular reason to think that a rebound is coming this evening. With that being said, both Boston's spread and money line are in play here. Bello should deliver a decent performance at worst, allowing the Red Sox to hang around in the game until the late innings, should Fried actually pitch well.