Patriots vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

As the preseason concludes, the New England Patriots hope to maintain the defense's momentum.

The Patriots are 2-0 and have defeated the Minnesota Vikings 20-12. The Patriots led 14-3 at halftime and did not allow any touchdowns. They had excellent time of possession, and the defense recorded two interceptions. The rushing defense also performed well. The New England offense went 2-for-4 in the red zone, while the defense went 4-for-4 against the Vikings' attack.

The New York Giants are 2-0 and have defeated the New York Jets 31-12. The Giants led by one point at halftime and then scored 17 points in the third quarter. They accumulated nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 3-for-4 in the red zone. However, the Giants made two interceptions and might improve their rushing defense.

Spread

Patriots -2.5 (-110)

Giants +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Patriots -136

Giants +116

Total

Over 37.5 (-115)

Under 37.5 (-105)

The above data was collected on Aug. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Patriots vs Giants Betting Trends

New England is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone over in seven of New England's last nine games.

New England is 5-13 SU in its last 18 games.

The NY Giants are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone over in four of NY Giants' last six games.

The NY Giants are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.

Patriots vs Giants Injury Reports

New England Patriots

Kyle Williams, WR - Questionable.

Javon Baker, WR - Questionable.

Efton Chism III, WR - Questionable.

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured Reserve.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Questionable.

Kendrick Bourne, WR - Questionable.

Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable.

Stefon Diggs, WR - Questionable.

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured Reserve.

Lan Larison, RB - Injured Reserve.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Questionable.

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured Reserve.

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured Reserve.

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured Reserve.

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured Reserve.

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Malik Nabers, WR - Questionable.

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve.

Dexter Lawrence II, DT - Questionable.

Eric Gray, RB - Out.

Patriots vs Giants Predictions and Picks

New England ranks 18th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and tied for eighth in points allowed. Several starters may not play in the final preseason game. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye is still establishing connections with the offense, but the first team offense has struggled recently in practice. The offensive line is still a worry. The Patriots will want another solid first half of offense to set the tone.

New York ranks first in passing yards, 26th in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. They have scored 30 or more points in both preseason games. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has impressed teammates and coaches this preseason. The team's depth has increased, and that was evident in the second half of the preseason games. The rushing defense will strive to fine-tune things, and certain receivers are still vying for positions.

Best Bet: Over