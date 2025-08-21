New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The New York Yankees have dealt embarrassment to the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays on their home fields over the past week. But while Aaron Judge was nailing another home run in a 13-3 series-opening win in Tampa, the media was focused on his row with manager Aaron Boone. The Yankees' pair of Aarons needs to set their issues aside because a tougher opponent is at hand.

The Boston Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium for the start of a four-game series tonight at 7:15 p.m. EST. Boston comes in having slid below rival New York in the AL East standings, in peril of getting left behind in the race to catch Toronto for first place. The Yanks and Red Sox have been headed in opposite directions, and a four-game series on rival grounds is an opportunity for Boston to change the race's momentum.

The Yankees are sportsbook favorites to take a 1-0 series lead in a ball game with a stingy O/U (8.5) Las Vegas run total. Boston carries a five-game winning streak in the matchup.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+144)

Red Sox +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Yankees -139

Red Sox +110

Total

OVER 8.5 (-125)

UNDER 8.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 21, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Betting Trends

The Boston Red Sox have dropped three games in a row.

New York has a five-game losing streak against Boston.

Totals have gone UNDER in the last three Yankees vs Red Sox games.

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga is on the 15-day IL with right mid-back tightness.

Relief pitcher Brent Headrick is on the 15-day IL with a left forearm contusion.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with a left ankle fracture.

Left fielder Austin Slater is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Boston Red Sox

Relief pitcher Justin Slaten is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Outfielder Rob Refsnyder is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Third baseman Marcelo Mayer is on the 10-day IL with a right wrist sprain.

First baseman Triston Casas is on the 60-day IL with a left patellar tendon rupture.

Relief pitcher Luis Guerrero is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Predictions and Picks

The story of Yankees draft pick Core Jackson participating in hate speech as a teenager broke on international news scrolls just as New York slugged a club record-tying nine home runs in one game against Tampa Bay. Jackson's troubled past also involves an "impaired driving" charge, according to reporter Jack Baer of Yahoo! Sports by way of AOL. As ugly as the headlines may be, the Yanks' most recent negative coverage might weirdly do some good for a warming New York team.

It's an excuse for the Yankees to ignore the distractions. With the Toronto Blue Jays still playing well, New York's only hope to catch up in the division race is to win another handful of upcoming series. In addition, the Yanks can help themselves by knocking hated Beantown below the Wild Card water line with wins.