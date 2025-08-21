New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will face off with the Washington Nationals in a divisional rubber match tonight. The Nationals somehow managed to rebound from a loss in game one to steal the second contest away from Kodai Senga and the Mets, setting up a surprising opportunity for New York to lose a series as the NL postseason race becomes increasingly tight.

As one might expect, the Mets will have to downgrade from Senga in this matchup. Sean Manaea will take the hill here for his seventh start of the campaign. In his limited action, the lefty has posted a 4.78 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP, numbers that denote the fact that Manaea has had a little bit of trouble limiting extra-base hits. Luckily, the Nationals have struggled against left-handed pitching, experiencing a drop in every major batting statistic when facing a southpaw.

Completing a rare lefty vs. lefty matchup is Washington starter MacKenzie Gore. Once one of the biggest prospects in the MLB, Gore has failed to cash in on the hype, consistently playing solid, but unspectacular, baseball. This season, the youngster has put up a 4.04 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 25 starts, continuing his track record of decent pitching. He did pitch well in his lone start against the Mets this year, working through six innings of two-run ball while striking out six batters. A repeat performance would likely see the Nationals steal the series away from their divisional rival.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+131)

Nationals +1.5 (-161)

Moneyline

Mets (-139)

Nationals (+110)

Totals

Over 7.5 (-127)

Under 7.5 (-101)

The above data was collected on Aug. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets are 31-30 ATS when playing on the road.

The Mets are 15-16 ATS against NL East rivals.

The under is 31-25-5 when New York plays away from home.

The Nationals are 61-65 ATS this year.

The Nationals are 24-26 ATS in games following a win.

The over is 32-28-4 in Washington's home games.

Mets vs Nationals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Out.

Brandon Nimmo, LF - Day-to-Day.

Washington Nationals

Kelbert Ruiz, C - Out.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction and Pick