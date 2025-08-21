Eagles vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

In their preseason finale against the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to get their offense back on track.

The Eagles are 1-1 and recently lost to the Cleveland Browns 22-13. Philadelphia led 13-12 at halftime before being shut out in the second half. Philadelphia only accumulated 88 yards of total offense. They stayed in the game because of two turnovers and strong red zone defense. The Eagles' rushing attack was poor on both sides of the ball. The defense struggled to make crucial stops on third downs.

The Jets are 1-1 and recently suffered a 31-12 loss against the New York Giants. The Jets trailed 7-6 at halftime and were outscored 24-6 in the second half. Their only touchdown came midway through the fourth quarter, when they were down by 18. The rushing game performed admirably, but the defense allowed over 500 yards of total offense. The Jets performed well on third down and won in time of possession.

Spread

Eagles +0.5 (-115)

Jets -0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Eagles -104

Jets -112

Total

OVER 37.5 (-115)

UNDER 37.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 21, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Jets Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 17-2 SU in its last 19 games.

The NY Jets are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the NY Jets' last nine games.

The NY Jets are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games.

Eagles vs Jets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata, OT - Questionable

Johnny Wilson, WR - Questionable

Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable

Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable

DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable

A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable

A.J. Woods, CB - Questionable

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB - Questionable

Brandon Johnson, S - Questionable

Lewis Cine, S - Questionable

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Kenyon Green, G - Questionable

Elijah Cooks, WR - Questionable

Nakobe Dean, LB - Out

New York Jets

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve

Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable

Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable

Isaiah Davis, RB - Questionable

Allen Lazard, WR - Questionable

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable

Byron Cowart, DT - Questionable

Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Questionable

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Eagles vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia ranks 21st in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 12th in points scored, and tied for 23rd in points allowed. Jalen Hurts completed the preseason well, scoring numerous touchdowns. Philadelphia recently traded for wide receiver John Metchie III, who is delighted to reunite with his former college colleague, DeVonta Smith. This trade has increased competition in the wide receiving corps. Philly will undoubtedly focus on some final bits of offense in this last tune-up game.

New York is rated 11th in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, tied for 15th in points scored, and 13th in points allowed. The Jets ended one of their final sessions on a rain-soaked field, accompanied by crowd noise. Quarterback Justin Fields fared well, leading a long drive with a run-heavy approach and some excellent passes. The defensive line is full strength, and Will McDonald IV made some solid progress in camp. The Jets want to establish a physical, tough, and intelligent team.

Best Bet: Over