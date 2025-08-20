New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will continue their series against the Washington Nationals tonight. It is a battle of two teams in completely different situations, with the Mets still vying for first place in the NL East, while the Nationals play out the rest of their season having been eliminated from the postseason. Unsurprisingly, the Mets stole Game 1 behind a dynamic showing from both their lineup and pitching staff.

Another excellent showing from New York's staff is likely in this game, with starter Kodai Senga on the mound. The righty has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB through his 19 starts, posting a 2.35 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP throughout his 2025 campaign. He also has a successful history against the Nationals, managing to work through six innings of two-run ball in his lone outing against Washington this season. A repeat performance is certainly on the table here.

The pitching situation in Washington's dugout is far less secure. Manager Mike Debartolo will turn to pitcher Brad Lord to start the game, before likely moving to the bullpen in the early going. Lord has been a fairly efficient pitcher, but he has not shown the capability to move beyond the fourth inning, so it is a certainty that the bullpen handles a majority of the contest. That does not bode well for a matchup with New York's offense, which remains one of the best in the league.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (-111)

Nationals +1.5 (+171)

Moneyline

Mets (-196)

Nationals (+150)

Totals

Over 8.5 (-128)

Under 8.5 (+100)

The above data was collected on Aug. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets are 61-64 ATS this year.

The Mets are 31-29 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 31-24-1 in New York's road games.

The Nationals are 60-65 ATS this season.

The Nationals are 25-38 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 39-31-4 in games following a Washington loss.

Mets vs Nationals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Out.

Washington Nationals

Kelbert Ruiz, C - Out.

Mets vs Nationals Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "New York is hoping to build off their back-to-back wins over the weekend over the Mariners as they attempt to maintain their hold on their final wild card spot in the National League playoff picture. Senga has pitched well, though the Mets would like to get a little more depth in his outings. Lord has been decent in his recent outings, but we know the Nationals are going nowhere this season. The Nationals struggle to slow down opposing teams from putting runs on the board, especially at home, and that works in favor of the visitors. Give the upper hand to the Mets in this contest."