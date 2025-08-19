New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies' long, difficult road trip gave New York every chance to gain ground in the race for the NL East crown. That didn't keep a Mets downturn from keeping the race in stasis. The Mets ended a fresh three-game losing skid with a 3-1 victory over Seattle on Saturday, then hearteningly won the rubber match on Sunday 7-3 behind a huge outing from third baseman Mark "Swaggy V" Vientos.

The New York Mets will try again to gain ground by beating the Washington Nationals in a three-game series in the nation's capital, set to begin this evening at 6:45 p.m. EST.

The Mets last played the Nationals at Citi Field in June, sweeping the set of three ball games. Bookmakers have made the Mets into a big-time moneyline favorite to prevail tonight.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (-127)

Nationals +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Mets -227

Nationals +171

Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 19, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Betting Trends

The New York Mets have lost six consecutive road games.

The Washington Nationals are 6-12 ATS in the last 18 games.

The Mets are 11-2 in their last 13 games against the Nationals.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Catcher Francisco Alvarez is day-to-day with a jammed right thumb.

Left fielder Jesse Winkler is on the 60-day IL with back inflammation.

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 60-day IL with a left tibia fracture.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a left shoulder fracture.

Relief pitcher Max Kranick is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.

Relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.

Relief pitcher Drew Smith is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.

Relief pitcher A.J. Minter is on the 60-day IL with a left lat strain.

Washington Nationals

Catcher Keibert Ruiz remains on the 7-day IL with a concussion.

Relief pitcher Derek Law is on the 60-day IL with right forearm inflammation.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Predictions and Picks

New York has lost six straight road games coming into tonight's series opener in DC. Those who pick the Mets' expensive betting odds will be counting on the club scoring its first road victory since July 27.

Washington defied its last-place record by tying Philadelphia 2-2 in a match that ended Sunday. However, analysts seem sure that Mets probable pitcher David Peterson will outduel the Nationals' scheduled hurler Jake Irvin this evening. Irwin was demolished by the KC Royals on August 13. "Irvin continues to struggle … giving up 21 earned runs over his last five starts," reports Nicholas Rodriguez of FantasyPros.