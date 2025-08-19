ContestsEvents
Jets Looking at Amari Cooper To Help Struggling Passing Game and Back Up Wilson

J. Mayhew
Amari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs
Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Jets want to add five-time Pro Bowl star Amari Cooper after their passing attack fell flat in preseason against the Giants. Their offense needs a boost, and fast.

"Quarterback Justin Fields and the passing offense were out of sync," said Rich Cimini to ESPN. "They've been sputtering throughout most of training camp, with Fields unable to get the ball downfield to his wide receivers."

Fields struggled badly. His only completion went to Mason Taylor for 4 yards. After that? Five straight misses. When throwing to Garrett Wilson, he went 0-for-3.

Without a strong second target, the passing game has stalled. Josh Reynolds fills that spot now, but the team wants more firepower. Much more.

At 31, Cooper showed he still has gas in the tank with Buffalo last year. Playing 14 games, he snagged 44 catches for 547 yards. His time facing Jets' defenses in the AFC East could prove valuable.

"The lack of a legit WR2 to complement Wilson is one of the reasons they're not clicking," Cimini added.

Cooper's track record speaks volumes: Pro Bowl nods in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021. He's played for Oakland, Dallas, and Buffalo, building skills at each stop. With three weeks until kickoff, he's still up for grabs.

While the ground game shows promise, NFL wins demand more. The Jets test their progress against Tampa Bay on Aug. 24. Time will tell if Cooper joins their ranks.

Amari CooperNew York Jets
J. MayhewWriter
