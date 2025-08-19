ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Giants’ Star Lineman Andrew Thomas Set for Season Opener Return After Foot Injury

Star tackle Andrew Thomas plans to suit up for the Giants’ first game against Washington on Sept. 7, according to Paul Schwartz’s report in the New York Post. When asked…

J. Mayhew
Andrew Thomas #78 of the New York Giants
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Star tackle Andrew Thomas plans to suit up for the Giants' first game against Washington on Sept. 7, according to Paul Schwartz's report in the New York Post.

When asked about Thomas's progress, Brian Daboll kept it brief. "He's on his rehab schedule. Working hard to get back as quickly as he can. Day by day. See where we're at. Make that decision when we think it's best for us and him," said Daboll, per The Athletic.

Since Oct. 2024, the field has missed Thomas's strong presence due to a foot problem. Without him, the blocking unit struggled badly.

His return lines up perfectly with the arrival of Russell Wilson under center. The ex-Steeler signed during the off-season, bringing fresh hope to New York.

After Thomas went to the bench last year, pass protection fell apart. No one stepped up to fill the gap, and quarterbacks paid the price after Daniel Jones's exit.

Big changes mark the 2025 season at QB. Wilson joins rookie Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, who showed promise in his first taste of NFL action.

Week 1 takes the team to Washington. Thomas's return could make all the difference: his skills might just keep their new signal-caller standing tall.

New York Giants
J. MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Amari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs
NFLJets Looking at Amari Cooper To Help Struggling Passing Game and Back Up WilsonJ. Mayhew
Mike White #14 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during a preseason game against the New York Giants.
NFLBills vs Bears: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants throws a pass during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFLJets vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect