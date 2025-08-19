Giants’ Star Lineman Andrew Thomas Set for Season Opener Return After Foot Injury

Star tackle Andrew Thomas plans to suit up for the Giants' first game against Washington on Sept. 7, according to Paul Schwartz's report in the New York Post.

When asked about Thomas's progress, Brian Daboll kept it brief. "He's on his rehab schedule. Working hard to get back as quickly as he can. Day by day. See where we're at. Make that decision when we think it's best for us and him," said Daboll, per The Athletic.

Since Oct. 2024, the field has missed Thomas's strong presence due to a foot problem. Without him, the blocking unit struggled badly.

His return lines up perfectly with the arrival of Russell Wilson under center. The ex-Steeler signed during the off-season, bringing fresh hope to New York.

After Thomas went to the bench last year, pass protection fell apart. No one stepped up to fill the gap, and quarterbacks paid the price after Daniel Jones's exit.

Big changes mark the 2025 season at QB. Wilson joins rookie Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, who showed promise in his first taste of NFL action.