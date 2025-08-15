Yankees vs Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees open a three-game series in St. Louis tonight, looking to shake off a 4–1 loss to Minnesota. The first pitch at Busch Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Cardinals (61–61) will try to stop a brief two-game skid while clinging to fourth in the NL Central. New York (64–57) holds third place in the AL East and is sitting 6.5 games behind first-place Toronto.

Luis Gil (0–1, 7.27 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees in just his third start of the season after returning from injury. The Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (6–9, 4.95 ERA), who didn't make it out of the second inning in his last start after giving up six runs.

Offensively, Aaron Judge continues to carry the Yankees' lineup with an MVP-caliber campaign — a .333 average, 38 homers, and 88 RBIs. Willson Contreras, who leads the team with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs, paces the Cardinals at the plate.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+124)

Cardinals +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline

Yankees -132

Cardinals +118

Total

Over 8.5 (-119)

Under 8.5 (+106)

The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have lost eight of their last 12 and are 2-7 in their last nine games against the Cardinals.

The total has gone under in five of the Cardinals' last seven, but the over has hit in five of seven matchups against the Yankees.

The Yankees are 3-5 in their last eight matchups playing as the favorites.

The Cardinals are 4-3 in their past seven games as underdogs.

The Yankees have won just one of their last seven games on the road.

Six of the Cardinals' last eight games at home have hit the under.

Yankees vs Cardinals Injury Reports

Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B — Day to day (knee).

Ryan Yarbrough, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Cardinals

Willson Contreras, 1B — Day to day (foot).

John Kin"g, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Nolan Arenado, 3B — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

"It's hard to back the Yankees with confidence, as they've been losing games a lot over the last couple of months. Gil has just 8.2 innings under his belt this season, and he's allowed 11 hits and seven runs. The Cardinals do just enough winning to be worth a look, but Pallante has allowed 12 hits and eight runs in his last 6.2 innings. In 57 home innings, Pallante has a 5.21 ERA and .263 allowed batting average. Two pitchers in rough shape, I'm going to side with the over. Expect some fireworks. Give me the over." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"While the Yankees are the more talented team on paper, this matchup presents a classic trap game scenario. New York is on the road where they've struggled, starting a pitcher still finding his rhythm after returning from injury, against a Cardinals team that plays significantly better at Busch Stadium. St. Louis matches up well against Gil's power approach, and Pallante's ground ball tendencies neutralize the Yankees' power .... When you combine these factors with the favorable +115 price, the Cardinals present excellent betting value on Friday night." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm