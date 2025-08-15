Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets: Odds, Spread, and Totals

In one of the most exciting interleague matchups of the year, the Seattle Mariners will take on the New York Mets to open up a crucial three-game set. The Mets desperately need a win or two after losing nine of their last 10 games, while the Mariners cruise into Citi Field having won 10 of their last 13 contests.

This game features a matchup of two of the best starting rotations in the MLB. Representing Seattle's fantastic rotation is Luis Castillo. The righty has been dominant through 24 starts, posting a 3.19 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 24 starts while notching eight wins. However, Castillo has struggled when pitching on the road, with his ERA exploding to 4.31 when he pitches in the bottom half of an inning. The Mets are a solid offensive team, making this an enticing and difficult matchup for Castillo.

The Mariners are fortunate to face New York's worst starter tonight. The fact that Sean Manaea is the last arm in the rotation shows how good the Mets are in the pitching department, because the lefty has not been all that bad in his six appearances this season. Through those appearances, Manaea has accumulated a 4.33 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, numbers that should improve with additional starts. Helping Manaea is the fact that the Mariners do slightly worse against left-handed pitching, experiencing a drop in most offensive categories.

Spread

Mariners +1.5 (-202)

Mets -1.5 (+171)

Moneyline

Mariners +110

Mets -120

Totals

Over 8.5 (-101)

Under 8.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mariners vs Mets Betting Trends

The Mariners are 27-33 ATS when playing on the road.

The Mariners are 24-30 ATS in games following a loss.

The over is 16-11 when Seattle plays a National League opponent.

The Mets are 58-63 ATS this year.

The Mets are 28-34 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 23-15-1 when New York plays an American League opponent.

Mariners vs Mets Injury Reports

Seattle Mariners

Luke Riley, UTIL - Out

New York Mets

No injuries of note.

Mariners vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Anthony Leute of Statsalt writes, "The Mariners have a 7-3 record against the run line in their last 10 games versus the Mets. The Mets have a 2-7 record as underdogs in their last 9 games. Seattle and New York are going in two different directions when it comes to the quality of their game and the standings. The Mariners are thriving at the plate, while the Mets struggle at the mound. This series seems like a mismatch as the Mariners aim to overtake the top spot in their division while the Mets struggle to hold on to their wild card. I am taking the Mariners at +1.5."