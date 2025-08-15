New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union: Odds, Spread, and Total

You know the TV wrestling trope where a heel "softens up" a babyface for a rematch days later? The Philadelphia Union may not be King Kong Bundy circa 1986, but that didn't keep the New York Red Bulls from leaving the U.S. Open Cup on stretchers. Two NYRB injury cases will impact the weekend's odds.

The Red Bulls opened as slight betting favorites over the Union for Saturday's league date, scheduled for a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST inside of Sports Illustrated Stadium. That edge in Vegas went away once Wednesday's 3-2 tournament loss ended with injuries to striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and keeper A.J. Marcucci, both of whom could miss Saturday's rematch.

Philadelphia is on a seven-game unbeaten streak. Should betting lines unanimously favor the Union?

Spread

New York Red Bulls Ev (-112)

Philadelphia Union Ev (-108)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +159

Philadelphia Union +154

Draw +255

Total

OVER 2.75 (-110)

UNDER 2.75 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have won just two of their last nine league matches.

Philadelphia has won the last three head-to-head meetings.

Totals have gone UNDER in 11 of the last 13 games in the matchup.

The Union is 4-3-0 in its last seven dates across competitions.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci is questionable with a lower-leg injury.

Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Cameron Harper remains out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan remains out with a thigh injury.

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

More bad news is chipping away at the Red Bulls' lineup. Daniel Rebain of Area Sports Net reported on X on Thursday that "Red Bulls right back Kyle Duncan had his red card appeal denied," and that Duncan will "miss Saturday's match against the Philadelphia Union." The Red Bulls will potentially have fielded a stronger lineup for a tournament game than they can field in the more prestigious MLS rematch.

There would be more buzz for Philadelphia's summer form if the club hadn't let go of elite footballers for budgetary reasons already this year. For instance, when Milan Iloski arrived in Philly on a transfer earlier this month, the media cut straight to the idea that fellow striker Tai Baribo would be the budget's next casualty. But this week's U.S. Open Cup win showed how a 4-2-2-2 formation could pair them up.