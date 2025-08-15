New York City FC vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC took a surprise week off. Nashville SC might as well have been taking one. Nashville was upset by St. Louis City to fall four points behind Philadelphia in the MLS Eastern Conference last weekend, while NYCFC sat dormant due to a concert taking a toll on Citi Field prior to a scheduled encounter with the Columbus Crew. The latter match has been rescheduled for Sept. 17.

New York City and Nashville will each hope for better weekends when the clubs clash at Yankee Stadium at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday. The Pigeons and Coyotes played to a 2-2 deadlock in Nashville this May.

Because of team schedules that have lightened at last, MLS betting sites were quick to produce lines on Sunday's game, which favor New York City FC with solid odds to beat Music City's potent squad.

Spread

New York City FC -0.25 (+108)

Nashville SC +0.25 (-128)

Moneyline

New York City FC +138

Nashville SC +190

Draw +235

Total

OVER 2.5 (-118)

UNDER 2.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

New York City FC is 5-1-2 in its last eight league appearances.

Nashville SC has lost four consecutive road games.

NYCFC has won four of its last five MLS matches at home.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Defender Thiago Martins is questionable with a leg injury.

Nashville SC

Forward Tyler Boyd is out with a knee injury.

Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.

Defender Julian Gaines is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Dan Lovitz is out with a foot injury.

Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.

Defender Walker Zimmerman is questionable with a knee injury.

New York City FC vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

Nashville SC was traveling a whole lot better in May and June. Sam Surridge's team went on a fabulous run of road appearances that began on May 21, spoiling Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup before taking three points each from the next four games away from Nashville. Compare that to the Coyotes' road efforts over the past few weeks, which include losses at DC, Miami, San Diego, and STL.

Jacob Shames of The Tennessean points out that defenders Daniel Lovitz and Walker Zimmerman were missing from Nashville's lineup in St. Louis. But the blogger quoted an upset head coach, B.J. Callaghan, calling the two-goal defeat "a good punch in the face." Nashville SC's midfield is not performing well enough to make up for the incomplete defense, and buoy Surridge's forward line.