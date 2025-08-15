Jets vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

Welcome to the Battle of New York between the Jets and the Giants.

The Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 30-10. New York led 17-3 at halftime and scored in each quarter. The defense did not allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The third-down defense stopped 90% of the Packers' third-down attempts, while the passing defense allowed only 64 yards. Green Bay did not get into the red zone once, and the Jets dominated time of possession.

The Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills 34–25. New York battled Buffalo in a back-and-forth contest and came out on top. The offense converted on half of their third-down attempts, while the defense stopped eight out of nine. The passing yards were relatively even, and neither side did much on the ground. The Giants went 2-for-2 in the red zone and dominated time of possession.

Spread

Jets +3.5 (-104)

Giants -3.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Jets +165

Giants -202

Total

Over 39.5 (-109)

Under 39.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Giants Betting Trends

NY Jets are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of NY Jets' last eight games.

NY Jets are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games.

NY Giants are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of NY Giants' last 20 games.

NY Giants are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games.

Jets vs Giants Injury Reports

New York Jets

Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable

Allen Lazard, WR - Questionable

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable

Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Isaiah Davis, RB - Questionable

Byron Cowart, DT - Questionable

Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Questionable

Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable

Kris Boyd, CB - Questionable

John Simpson, G - Questionable

Malachi Moore, S - Questionable

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr, S - Out

Jalin Hyatt, WR - Questionable

Malik Nabers, WR - Questionable

Cam Skattebo, RB - Questionable

Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable

Cor'Dale Flott, CB - Questionable

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve

Dexter Lawrence II, DT - Questionable

Andrew Thomas, OT - Out

Eric Gray, RB - Out

Jets vs Giants Predictions and Picks

The Jets rank eighth in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, tied for seventh in points scored, and third in points allowed. The Jets defense outperformed the Giants offense during the first joint practice. A few players scored long rushing and receiving touchdowns. The defense deflected a ball in the end zone, and Justin Fields has improved and performed well during training camp.

The Giants are second in passing yards, 23rd in running yards, tied for second in points scored, and 20th in points allowed. The offense performed well in their second joint session with the Jets. Abdul Carter, a linebacker, is getting consistent looks and making a positive impression. Evan Neal is switching to guard and getting some first and second-team reps. Malik Nabers has a persistent toe ailment, but has made some impressive plays in training camp.

Best Bet: Jets Moneyline