Jets vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total
Welcome to the Battle of New York between the Jets and the Giants. The Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 30-10. New York led 17-3 at halftime and scored in each quarter. The defense did not allow a touchdown until…
Welcome to the Battle of New York between the Jets and the Giants.
The Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 30-10. New York led 17-3 at halftime and scored in each quarter. The defense did not allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The third-down defense stopped 90% of the Packers' third-down attempts, while the passing defense allowed only 64 yards. Green Bay did not get into the red zone once, and the Jets dominated time of possession.
The Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills 34–25. New York battled Buffalo in a back-and-forth contest and came out on top. The offense converted on half of their third-down attempts, while the defense stopped eight out of nine. The passing yards were relatively even, and neither side did much on the ground. The Giants went 2-for-2 in the red zone and dominated time of possession.
Spread
- Jets +3.5 (-104)
- Giants -3.5 (-126)
Moneyline
- Jets +165
- Giants -202
Total
- Over 39.5 (-109)
- Under 39.5 (-120)
*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jets vs Giants Betting Trends
- NY Jets are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of NY Jets' last eight games.
- NY Jets are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games.
- NY Giants are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 13 of NY Giants' last 20 games.
- NY Giants are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games.
Jets vs Giants Injury Reports
New York Jets
- Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable
- Allen Lazard, WR - Questionable
- Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable
- Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable
- Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable
- Isaiah Davis, RB - Questionable
- Byron Cowart, DT - Questionable
- Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Questionable
- Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable
- Kris Boyd, CB - Questionable
- John Simpson, G - Questionable
- Malachi Moore, S - Questionable
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr, S - Out
- Jalin Hyatt, WR - Questionable
- Malik Nabers, WR - Questionable
- Cam Skattebo, RB - Questionable
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
- Cor'Dale Flott, CB - Questionable
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve
- Dexter Lawrence II, DT - Questionable
- Andrew Thomas, OT - Out
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
Jets vs Giants Predictions and Picks
The Jets rank eighth in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, tied for seventh in points scored, and third in points allowed. The Jets defense outperformed the Giants offense during the first joint practice. A few players scored long rushing and receiving touchdowns. The defense deflected a ball in the end zone, and Justin Fields has improved and performed well during training camp.
The Giants are second in passing yards, 23rd in running yards, tied for second in points scored, and 20th in points allowed. The offense performed well in their second joint session with the Jets. Abdul Carter, a linebacker, is getting consistent looks and making a positive impression. Evan Neal is switching to guard and getting some first and second-team reps. Malik Nabers has a persistent toe ailment, but has made some impressive plays in training camp.
Best Bet: Jets Moneyline
Both clubs performed well in Week 1 of the preseason, defeating some good teams. Both teams scored 30 or more points, but the Jets outperformed their opponents on defense. The Jets defense fared good in practice, the offense made some explosive plays, and they seem to be building off the game against the Packers.