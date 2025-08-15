Bills vs Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Buffalo Bills will face the Chicago Bears.

The Bills fell to the New York Giants 34-25. Buffalo's offense gradually gained traction, but the defense conceded scores in each quarter. The offense performed admirably, generating about 400 yards of total offense, while the defense conceded approximately 400 yards of total offense. The red zone offense went 2-for-4, while the red zone defense was 0-for-2. Buffalo only converted one third-down play, turned the ball over once, and fell behind in time of possession.

The Bears and the Miami Dolphins tied 24-24. Chicago trailed by four points at halftime, won the third quarter 7-0, and played a competitive fourth quarter. The Bears went 3-for-4 in the red zone, while the defense went 1-for-4. The third-down defense was adequate, and Chicago only threw one interception.

Spread

Bills -1 (+118)

Bears +1 (-119)

Moneyline

Bills +126

Bears -159

Total

Over 40 (-113)

Under 40 (+128)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bills vs Bears Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Buffalo's last six games.

Buffalo is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games.

Buffalo is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Chicago.

The total has gone OVER in four of Chicago's last six games.

Chicago is 1-10-1 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Chicago's last six games against Buffalo.

Bills vs Bears Injury Reports

Buffalo Bills

Justin Hollins, DE - Injured Reserve

Maxwell Hairston, CB - Questionable

Daequan Hardy, CB - Questionable

Tyler Bass, PK - Questionable

Tylan Grable, OT - Questionable

Khalil Shakir, WR - Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable

Alec Anderson, OT -Questionable

Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable

Kaden Prather, WR - Questionable

Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C - Out

Chicago Bears

Major Burns, S - Injured Reserve

Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable

Jaylon Johnson, CB - Out

Shaun Wade, CB - Injured Reserve

Ameer Speed, CB - Injured Reserve

Terell Smith, CB - Questionable

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Questionable

Travis Homer, RB - Questionable

Jordan Murray, TE - Injured Reserve

Doug Kramer Jr., C - Questionable

Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable

Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Questionable

Miles Boykin, WR - Questionable

Deion Hankins, RB - Questionable

Ricky Stromberg, C - Questionable

Shemar Turner, DT - Questionable

Andrew Billings, DT - Questionable

Bills vs Bears Predictions and Picks

Buffalo ranks first in passing yards, 29th in rushing yards, tied for 12th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. It is unclear how much QB Josh Allen will play in this game. He did not play in the first game, but the quarterbacks all performed well. Overall, the Bills used a lot of starters in that first game and will undoubtedly want to improve their defense. Javon Solomon will look to assist with this, having pleased the coaching staff throughout training camp.

Chicago is rated 15th in passing yards, 21st in running yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and 17th in points allowed. Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze just had some excellent sessions. Williams performed well in a two-minute drill, and the starters will compete in this preseason game. Also, receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and JP Richardson have made solid impressions in training camp, and the Bears will look to win in crunch time against the Bills.

Best Bet: Over