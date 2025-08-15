Bills vs Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total
In Week 2 of the preseason, the Buffalo Bills will face the Chicago Bears. The Bills fell to the New York Giants 34-25. Buffalo’s offense gradually gained traction, but the…
In Week 2 of the preseason, the Buffalo Bills will face the Chicago Bears.
The Bills fell to the New York Giants 34-25. Buffalo's offense gradually gained traction, but the defense conceded scores in each quarter. The offense performed admirably, generating about 400 yards of total offense, while the defense conceded approximately 400 yards of total offense. The red zone offense went 2-for-4, while the red zone defense was 0-for-2. Buffalo only converted one third-down play, turned the ball over once, and fell behind in time of possession.
The Bears and the Miami Dolphins tied 24-24. Chicago trailed by four points at halftime, won the third quarter 7-0, and played a competitive fourth quarter. The Bears went 3-for-4 in the red zone, while the defense went 1-for-4. The third-down defense was adequate, and Chicago only threw one interception.
Spread
- Bills -1 (+118)
- Bears +1 (-119)
Moneyline
- Bills +126
- Bears -159
Total
- Over 40 (-113)
- Under 40 (+128)
*The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Bills vs Bears Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Buffalo's last six games.
- Buffalo is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games.
- Buffalo is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Chicago.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Chicago's last six games.
- Chicago is 1-10-1 SU in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Chicago's last six games against Buffalo.
Bills vs Bears Injury Reports
Buffalo Bills
- Justin Hollins, DE - Injured Reserve
- Maxwell Hairston, CB - Questionable
- Daequan Hardy, CB - Questionable
- Tyler Bass, PK - Questionable
- Tylan Grable, OT - Questionable
- Khalil Shakir, WR - Questionable
- Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable
- Alec Anderson, OT -Questionable
- Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable
- Kaden Prather, WR - Questionable
- Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C - Out
Chicago Bears
- Major Burns, S - Injured Reserve
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable
- Jaylon Johnson, CB - Out
- Shaun Wade, CB - Injured Reserve
- Ameer Speed, CB - Injured Reserve
- Terell Smith, CB - Questionable
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Questionable
- Travis Homer, RB - Questionable
- Jordan Murray, TE - Injured Reserve
- Doug Kramer Jr., C - Questionable
- Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable
- Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Questionable
- Miles Boykin, WR - Questionable
- Deion Hankins, RB - Questionable
- Ricky Stromberg, C - Questionable
- Shemar Turner, DT - Questionable
- Andrew Billings, DT - Questionable
Bills vs Bears Predictions and Picks
Buffalo ranks first in passing yards, 29th in rushing yards, tied for 12th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. It is unclear how much QB Josh Allen will play in this game. He did not play in the first game, but the quarterbacks all performed well. Overall, the Bills used a lot of starters in that first game and will undoubtedly want to improve their defense. Javon Solomon will look to assist with this, having pleased the coaching staff throughout training camp.
Chicago is rated 15th in passing yards, 21st in running yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and 17th in points allowed. Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze just had some excellent sessions. Williams performed well in a two-minute drill, and the starters will compete in this preseason game. Also, receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and JP Richardson have made solid impressions in training camp, and the Bears will look to win in crunch time against the Bills.
Best Bet: Over
In Week 1 of the preseason, both of these teams performed well on offense, particularly when it came to finishing drives in the red zone. The quarterbacks are confident, and the Bears' starters will get some quality looks.