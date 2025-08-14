New York Jets Need To Cut 37 Players as Final Team Takes Shape

The Jets must slash their 90-player roster to meet the NFL's 53-player requirement. With 33 spots locked up, the coaching staff faces tough calls in the weeks ahead.

The staff has divided players into three groups. A third have secured their places, while another third battle for roughly 20 spots. The rest face steep odds, as reported by Jets X-Factor.

Stars like Justin Fields command the offense, with Breece Hall running wild and Garrett Wilson snagging passes. The defense stands firm with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at its core.

The competition heats up among bubble players. Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds must prove their worth at receiver. Many spots will go to those who shine on special teams or fill crucial backup roles.

Despite strong preseason showings, Donovan Edwards, Dymere Miller, and Bump Cooper might miss the cut. The sheer depth of talent blocks their path to the final roster.

The large number of secured spots points to the team's growth. GM Darren Mougey's draft picks and free agent signings have built a solid foundation.

Missing the cut doesn't spell the end. Strong performers could land on the practice squad, with the Jets or elsewhere in the NFL.