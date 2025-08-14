Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in a rubber match between divisional rivals tonight. So far, the series has been an offensive bonanza, with a total of 35 runs coming in over the course of two contests. Game 3 promises to be another exciting addition, with the Braves looking to continue to play spoiler to New York's playoff hopes.

A look at Atlanta's starter tonight shows that the offensive output has a good chance of continuing here. Bryce Elder has been one of the worst starters in the MLB, posting a 6.12 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 19 starts this season. It is a small miracle that he has held onto his spot in the rotation, seeing as both of those stats are amongst the worst in the league. The Mets have been good at the plate over their last four games, so Elder's numbers should continue to plummet.

The difference in pitching quality will be abundantly obvious when Kodai Senga steps on the mound for New York. Senga started the season on an unbelievable hot streak, slowly cooling since then to accumulate a 2.30 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in 18 starts. Surprisingly, Senga has been even more productive when playing on the road, holding opposing batters to a .197 average when playing away from home. The Braves should feel the full effect of Senga's mastery tonight.

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-131)

Mets -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Braves +163

Mets -181

Totals

OVER 9 (-101)

UNDER 9 (-116)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves are 54-66 ATS this year.

The Braves are 17-17 ATS against NL East opponents.

The UNDER is 28-18-5 in games following an Atlanta win.

The Mets are 58-62 ATS this year.

The Mets are 22-31 ATS as home favorites.

The OVER is 14-13-1 when New York faces a divisional opponent.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley, 3B - Out.

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF - Out.

New York Mets

No injuries of note.

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "The Braves took the first four meetings of the season between these two teams, but the Mets are making up for that by taking three straight games by an average of 5.3 runs per game. New York has been able to beat Atlanta with both top-notch pitching and big-time hitting. Neither of these starters has faced off against the other team this season. Elder is struggling coming into this game, having allowed at least three earned runs in seven of his last nine starts, with four of those seeing him give up at least five.