ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Twins vs Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Minnesota Twins want to avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees. The Twins are 56-63 and are fourth in the American League Central Division. In this series, they had been outscored 15-3…

Michael Garaventa
Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates a home run during a game.
Elsa/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins want to avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees.

The Twins are 56-63 and are fourth in the American League Central Division. In this series, they had been outscored 15-3 and lost Game 2, 9-1. In Game 2, Minnesota scored first and had only one hit the entire game. The offense struck out eight times and mustered only two walks.

The Yankees are 64-56 and are third in the American League East Division. They have won two games in a row and have a one-game lead over the final wild card spot. In this series, New York has scored early and frequently, with dispersed runs throughout the game. In addition, the pitching staff has only allowed four hits in two games. Giancarlo Stanton has had an outstanding series, and he got four hits in Game 2, including a home run and three RBIs.

Spread

  • Twins +1.5 (-175)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

  • Twins +117
  • Yankees -132

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-109)
  • Under 8.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on August 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone OVER in seven of Minnesota's last 10 games.
  • Minnesota is 0-9 SU in its last nine games against NY Yankees.
  • The total has gone OVER in six of Minnesota's last seven games on the road.
  • NY Yankees are 4-2 SU in their last six games.
  • NY Yankees are 6-2 SU in their last eight games at home.
  • NY Yankees are 7-0 SU in their last seven games when playing at home against Minnesota.

Twins vs Yankees Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

  • Alan Roden, LF - Day-to-day
  • Christian Vazquez, C - 10-day IL
  • Tanner Schobel, 2B - Day-to-day

New York Yankees

  • Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL
  • Amed Rosario, 3B - 10-day IL
  • Austin Slater, LF - 10-day IL
  • Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day

Twins vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is 24-38 on the road and 5-5 over the previous 10 games. The Twins rank 22nd in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 23rd in ERA. Byron Buxton currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this New York series, he had a home run and one walk. In their last four games, both sides of the ball have trended down, and they must strive to keep the offense moving in the finale. Joe Ryan, the Twins' pitcher, has an 11-5 record and a 2.69 ERA. He had 12 quality starts and a 2.45 ERA in August.

New York is 37-24 at home and 4-6 over its previous 10 games. The Yankees rank second in runs scored, 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 17th in ERA. Aaron Judge currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this Minnesota series, he has two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. The Yankees will attempt to keep the momentum going and complete the sweep. Cam Schlittler, a 1-2 pitcher with a 4.38 ERA, takes the mound for New York. He had only a few appearances this season, but he often goes five innings, allowing two to three runs.

Best Bet: Under

Ryan has thrown brilliantly all season and will attempt to shut down the Yankees' explosive attack in this series. The Twins may be able to generate offense against Schlittler, but Ryan should give the Twins a decent shot of avoiding a sweep.

Minnesota TwinsNew York Yankees
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a home run during a game.
MLBBraves vs Mets Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning at Citi Field
MLBAlonso Breaks Mets Home Run Record with Two-Homer NightDiana Beasley
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a double during a game.
MLBBraves vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect