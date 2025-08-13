Twins vs Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Minnesota Twins want to avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees. The Twins are 56-63 and are fourth in the American League Central Division. In this series, they had been outscored 15-3…
The Minnesota Twins want to avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees.
The Twins are 56-63 and are fourth in the American League Central Division. In this series, they had been outscored 15-3 and lost Game 2, 9-1. In Game 2, Minnesota scored first and had only one hit the entire game. The offense struck out eight times and mustered only two walks.
The Yankees are 64-56 and are third in the American League East Division. They have won two games in a row and have a one-game lead over the final wild card spot. In this series, New York has scored early and frequently, with dispersed runs throughout the game. In addition, the pitching staff has only allowed four hits in two games. Giancarlo Stanton has had an outstanding series, and he got four hits in Game 2, including a home run and three RBIs.
Spread
- Twins +1.5 (-175)
- Yankees -1.5 (+151)
Moneyline
- Twins +117
- Yankees -132
Total
- Over 8.5 (-109)
- Under 8.5 (-106)
*The above data was collected on August 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Twins vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Minnesota's last 10 games.
- Minnesota is 0-9 SU in its last nine games against NY Yankees.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Minnesota's last seven games on the road.
- NY Yankees are 4-2 SU in their last six games.
- NY Yankees are 6-2 SU in their last eight games at home.
- NY Yankees are 7-0 SU in their last seven games when playing at home against Minnesota.
Twins vs Yankees Injury Reports
Minnesota Twins
- Alan Roden, LF - Day-to-day
- Christian Vazquez, C - 10-day IL
- Tanner Schobel, 2B - Day-to-day
New York Yankees
- Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL
- Amed Rosario, 3B - 10-day IL
- Austin Slater, LF - 10-day IL
- Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day
Twins vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
Minnesota is 24-38 on the road and 5-5 over the previous 10 games. The Twins rank 22nd in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 23rd in ERA. Byron Buxton currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this New York series, he had a home run and one walk. In their last four games, both sides of the ball have trended down, and they must strive to keep the offense moving in the finale. Joe Ryan, the Twins' pitcher, has an 11-5 record and a 2.69 ERA. He had 12 quality starts and a 2.45 ERA in August.
New York is 37-24 at home and 4-6 over its previous 10 games. The Yankees rank second in runs scored, 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 17th in ERA. Aaron Judge currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this Minnesota series, he has two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. The Yankees will attempt to keep the momentum going and complete the sweep. Cam Schlittler, a 1-2 pitcher with a 4.38 ERA, takes the mound for New York. He had only a few appearances this season, but he often goes five innings, allowing two to three runs.
Best Bet: Under
Ryan has thrown brilliantly all season and will attempt to shut down the Yankees' explosive attack in this series. The Twins may be able to generate offense against Schlittler, but Ryan should give the Twins a decent shot of avoiding a sweep.