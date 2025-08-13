Twins vs Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Minnesota Twins want to avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees.

The Twins are 56-63 and are fourth in the American League Central Division. In this series, they had been outscored 15-3 and lost Game 2, 9-1. In Game 2, Minnesota scored first and had only one hit the entire game. The offense struck out eight times and mustered only two walks.

The Yankees are 64-56 and are third in the American League East Division. They have won two games in a row and have a one-game lead over the final wild card spot. In this series, New York has scored early and frequently, with dispersed runs throughout the game. In addition, the pitching staff has only allowed four hits in two games. Giancarlo Stanton has had an outstanding series, and he got four hits in Game 2, including a home run and three RBIs.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-175)

Yankees -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Twins +117

Yankees -132

Total

Over 8.5 (-109)

Under 8.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on August 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of Minnesota's last 10 games.

Minnesota is 0-9 SU in its last nine games against NY Yankees.

The total has gone OVER in six of Minnesota's last seven games on the road.

NY Yankees are 4-2 SU in their last six games.

NY Yankees are 6-2 SU in their last eight games at home.

NY Yankees are 7-0 SU in their last seven games when playing at home against Minnesota.

Twins vs Yankees Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Alan Roden, LF - Day-to-day

Christian Vazquez, C - 10-day IL

Tanner Schobel, 2B - Day-to-day

New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Amed Rosario, 3B - 10-day IL

Austin Slater, LF - 10-day IL

Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day

Twins vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is 24-38 on the road and 5-5 over the previous 10 games. The Twins rank 22nd in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 23rd in ERA. Byron Buxton currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this New York series, he had a home run and one walk. In their last four games, both sides of the ball have trended down, and they must strive to keep the offense moving in the finale. Joe Ryan, the Twins' pitcher, has an 11-5 record and a 2.69 ERA. He had 12 quality starts and a 2.45 ERA in August.

New York is 37-24 at home and 4-6 over its previous 10 games. The Yankees rank second in runs scored, 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 17th in ERA. Aaron Judge currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this Minnesota series, he has two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. The Yankees will attempt to keep the momentum going and complete the sweep. Cam Schlittler, a 1-2 pitcher with a 4.38 ERA, takes the mound for New York. He had only a few appearances this season, but he often goes five innings, allowing two to three runs.

Best Bet: Under