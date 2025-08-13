Braves vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

The Mets will try to build on a blowout win when they host the Braves again tonight at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

New York (64–55) erupted for 13 runs in last night's series opener, snapping a four-game skid and solidifying its grip on second place in the NL East. Atlanta (51–68) sits fourth in the division and will look to bounce back after surrendering 17 hits in the loss.

The Mets will hand the ball to left-hander David Peterson (7–5, 2.98 ERA), who has allowed two runs or fewer in all but one start since June. The Braves will counter with veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2–2, 6.18 ERA), who got roughed up for six runs in a 5.2-inning start his last time out.

Juan Soto (28 HR, 67 RBIs) and Pete Alonso (.267, 28 HR, 96 RBIs) continue to power the Mets' offense, while the Braves lean on Matt Olson (.264, 19 HR, 71 RBIs) and Marcell Ozuna (19 HR, 56 RBIs).

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-118)

Mets -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Braves +178

Mets -196

Total

OVER 9 (+101)

UNDER 9 (-119)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 2-0 on the road.

The Mets are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, 1-5 at home.

The Braves have won nine of their last 13 games against the Mets.

The Mets are 1-7 straight up in their last eight matchups.

The Braves are 3-8 in their past 11 road games.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Mets' last nine games.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF — 10-day IL (calf).

Chris Sale, SP — 60-day IL (ribs).

Grant Holmes, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Mets

Paul Blackburn, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (back).

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"I'm backing the Mets here. I just think we've hit gut check time for New York here, as you have to take advantage of winnable games like these with a team like Atlanta on the ropes. The Braves just have not been able to put it all together consistently, and I don't think that they will all of a sudden here either. The Mets NEED these games, so give me New York in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"The Mets are in a tailspin leading into the second game of this series with the Braves. Thankfully, Atlanta is having an embarrassing season, and they are well out of a playoff spot heading into the second week of August. This is a perfect remedy for a struggling Mets team. Carlos Carrasco ... has been subpar since joining Atlanta, giving up nine earned runs on 16 hits over 11.2 innings through two starts. The Braves have lost seven of their last 10 road games. Take New York." — Jason Raffoul, Statsalt