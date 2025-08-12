Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Twins will continue their series against the New York Yankees tonight. New York rebounded from a recent cold streak to deliver a solid offensive performance in game one, scoring six runs en route to a beatdown of a depleted Minnesota team.

Another beatdown is entirely possible here, partially because of the starting pitching situation for the Twins. General manager Rocco Baldelli is dealing with an injury-depleted rotation, an unfortunate reality that has the Twins unable to declare a starter for this contest as of the time of this writing. A bullpen game seems like the most likely route for the Twins, a path that would almost certainly allow the Yankees to put together a second good offensive showing in a row, especially since Minnesota shipped off its best relievers at the trade deadline.

Mercifully, the Yankees are certain that lefty Carlos Rodon will take the hill tonight. Rodon has been excellent this season, putting up a 3.35 ERA to pair with a 1.10 WHIP over 24 starts this year. This matchup looks like a solid one for the veteran, as the Twins see a drop in nearly every major offensive statistic when they face a lefty and when they play on the road. A combination of the two does not bode well for a Minnesota team that has already waved the white flag on the season.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-110)

Yankees -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Twins +180

Yankees - 220

Totals

Over 9 (-115)

Under 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on August 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Twins are 57-61 ATS this year.

The Twins are 35-26 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 34-24-3 in games following a Minnesota loss.

The Yankees are 52-67 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 24-38 ATS in games following a win.

The under is 32-19-2 when New york enters the game as a home favorite.

Twins vs Yankees Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Alan Roden, LF - Day-to-Day

Matt Wallner, RF - Out

Christian Vazquez, INF - Out

Anthony Misiewicz, RP - Out

New York Yankees

Amed Rosario, INF - Out

Austin Slater, OF - Out

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out

Twins vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Betting on the Twins is a tough pill to swallow, especially given that the starting pitching situation is absolutely abysmal here. Instead, the over is the best option. Despite all the flak they have gotten, the Twins have not been half bad on offense recently, scoring five or more runs in four of their last six games. It is hard to envision a banner game against Rodon, but the Minnesota offense should do its part and put up its fair share of runs.