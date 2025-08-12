Braves vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Braves have won three games in a row and will aim to keep the success rolling, as they face the struggling New York Mets.

The Braves are 51-67 and are fourth in the National League East Division. They just finished 4-4 on an eight-game homestand. Atlanta just went 4-1 against the Miami Marlins. The Braves' offense has scored seven or more runs in four of their past five games. Atlanta won some close games, and their pitching performed well in a couple of games versus Miami.

The Mets are 63-55 and second in the National League East Division. They have dropped seven consecutive games and 11 of their last 12. New York has slipped six games behind the Division lead and now only have a two-game advantage for the last wild card spot. Half of their losses during this seven-game slump have been by one run, and they will aim to rebound on this six-game homestand.

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-171)

Mets -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Braves +128

Mets -140

Total

Over 8 (-114)

Under 8 (+102)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

Atlanta is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Atlanta is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games against NY Mets.

Atlanta is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games on the road.

NY Mets is 0-7 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Mets' last six games against Atlanta.

NY Mets is 1-5 SU in its last six games at home.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. - RF - 10-day IL

Austin Riley, - 3B - 10-day IL

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is 21-37 on the road and 5-5 over the previous ten games. The Braves are 20th in runs scored, 20th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, their ERA is 21st. Matt Olson currently leads the club in hitting average and RBIs. During the Miami series, he got seven hits and two RBIs. Atlanta recently defeated a Marlins club that was in the wild card race, and now they will want to keep the Mets' woes rolling. Spencer Strider, a 5-9 pitcher with a 4.04 ERA, takes the mound for the Braves. He has six quality starts this season, but recently allowed five runs on 11 hits against the hot Milwaukee Brewers.

New York is 38-21 at home and 1-9 over the previous 10 games. The Mets rank tied for 16th in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. Their pitching ERA is ninth. Pete Alonso currently leads the club in hitting average and RBIs. During the Brewers series, he got three hits, including a home run and two RBIs. New York was swept by Milwaukee, although they lost early leads in all three games. The Mets are on the verge of breaking out of their slump, but they need to give it their all. Clay Holmes, a 9-6 pitcher with a 3.46 ERA, takes the mound for New York. This season, he has six quality starts and has given up two runs or less in three straight starts.

Best Bet: Mets Spread