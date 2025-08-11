US Open Pool Championship Brings Together 256 Players, Features $500,000 Prize Pool

The world's top pool players will clash at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City this August. From the 18th to 23rd, 256 competitors from 50 nations will fight for their share of $500,000.

Harrah's Resort provides the perfect stage for this international showdown. Multiple tables will host simultaneous matches across the venue.

Defending champ Fedor Gorst starts his run against Reginald Jackson. The field includes 14 past winners and 94 American players ready to make their mark.

Shane Van Boening aims to set a new record with a sixth title as he meets Adam Sisneros. In another must-watch match, Earl Strickland, also a five-time winner, takes on Felix Vogel, Germany's newest star.

Fresh off his World Championship win, Carlo Biado steps up against Canada's Jason Munro. Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw from Britain starts his campaign facing Barry West Jr.

The global nature of pool shines through in matchups like Lo Ho Sum versus Roberto Gomez. These players bring their unique styles from Hong Kong and the Philippines. Meanwhile, Singapore's Aloysius Yapp tests his skills against Joseph Blyler.

Two Americans collide when Jeremy Jones, a former champion, meets Shane Wolford. Polish ace Wojciech Szewczyk squares off with veteran Corey Deuel in what promises to be a tactical battle.

Players will work their way through a bracket over six intense days. Each victory moves them closer to claiming the championship title and top prize.

Want to track your favorite players? The complete schedule is now online. Can't make it in person? Catch every shot through live streaming.