Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Twins will kick off a three-game road trip against the New York Yankees tonight. Despite selling off countless assets at the trade deadline, the Twins have not been all that bad since accepting their status as losers, going 5-4 since the fire sale at the end of July. Despite being a much more talented team, the Yankees have gone in the opposite direction, losing every series they have played since the trade deadline.

Trades and injuries have forced general manager Rocco Baldelli to reach deep into his bag of starting pitchers. Here, Zebby Matthews will take the hill, making his ninth appearance of the season. The previous eight have not been anything to write home about, as the righty has put up a 5.17 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP. The Yankees have been cold, but they are still a dangerous offensive team, and Matthews has not shown any ability to consistently string together quality outings.

New York's pitching situation is not much better here. Will Warren has amassed a 4.44 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 24 starts this season, numbers that do not show a significant advantage to Matthews' pitching. Like Matthews, Warren enters this game on a bit of a hot streak, having only allowed three runs over his last 16.2 innings of baseball. The Twins might be somewhat hot at the plate, but Warren is more than capable of handling the Minnesota lineup.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-126)

Yankees -1.5 (+117)

Moneyline

Twins +155

Yankees -169

Totals

OVER 9 (-103)

UNDER 9 (-108)

*The above data was collected on August 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Twins are 35-25 ATS when playing on the road.

The Twins are 44-34 ATS against American League opponents.

The UNDER is 32-25-3 in Minnesota's road games.

The Yankees are 51-67 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 26-29 ATS in games following a loss.

The UNDER is 32-25-2 in New York's home games.

Twins vs Yankees Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton, CF - Out

Matt Wallner, RF - Out

Christian Vazquez, C - Out

Anthony Misiewicz, RP - Out

New York Yankees

Amed Rosario, INF - Out

Austin Slater, OF - Out

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out

Twins vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Bryan Joe of Statsalt writes, "The Twins have been strong as away underdogs, covering the run line in 66.7% of such games this season. They are 35-25 against the run line as the away team overall. Meanwhile, the Yankees have struggled against the run line at home, covering in only 48.1% of games as home favorites.