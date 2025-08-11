Jets Design Run-Heavy Game Plan for 2025 Looking at Past NFL Winners

The Jets are building their 2025 attack based on three past NFL teams that won big by running the ball hard and passing less. This shift comes as Justin Fields shows mixed results in camp drills.

Despite Fields' shaky throws, coach Aaron Glenn backs his QB. Glenn points to past teams that won by pounding the ball and playing tough defense. Three teams stand out: the 2018 Ravens, 2021 Eagles, and 2009 Jets.

With rookie Lamar Jackson at QB, the 2018 Ravens went 6-1. Jackson hit just 58% of his passes for 159 yards each game. But their run game crushed teams for 229.6 yards while the defense shut down scores.

The Eagles found their stride in 2021. Once they switched to a power run game with Jalen Hurts, they took six of eight games down the stretch.

Back in 2009, the Jets made the playoffs with Mark Sanchez throwing more picks than scores. Their top-ranked defense gave up just 14.8 points per game, while backs churned out 172.3 yards on the ground.

"As crazy as it may seem, the head coach isn't wrong. And NFL history tells us as such," wrote Nick Faria in Jets X-Factor.

Today's Jets match those past teams in key spots. They've built a strong wall on defense, pack a punch in the run game, and field a tough line up front. These strengths helped past teams win despite weak passing.

Fresh from Chicago, Fields starts 2025 with critics watching closely. His early struggles mirror what Jackson and Hurts went through before their teams found the right mix.

The plan hinges on a steel-trap defense and a clock-eating ground attack. This same mix pushed the '09 squad into the playoffs with a first-year QB at the helm.